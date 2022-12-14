No dream too impossible

Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 11:47 AM

Over the years, Honda's dominance and appeal has transcended beyond the motorcycle racetracks, spreading through the masses and winning over automobile markets. The company went into automobile production in 1963, and in a few years, in 1971, Al-Futtaim brought the first Hondas to the UAE. In the next decades, Honda quickly established a powerful reputation of providing cars with great build quality and reliable driving dynamics, making them also one of the most popular cars seen on the UAE’s roads today.

The UAE is now home to the world’s largest Honda showroom — the flagship Al-Futtaim Honda centre at Dubai Festival City, among nine other showrooms and 11 state-of-the-art service centres across the country.

Since its first launch in 1972, the Honda Civic has been consistently ranked among the top cars in its category worldwide and remains one of Honda’s most widely selling cars, having sold more than 27.2 million Civics in 170 countries. The Civics’ enduring popularity is testament to the pioneering work of Honda engineers over the past half a century. Each generation has introduced its own progressive evolution of the original Civic design, advanced technologies and new levels of performance, while maintaining the same purpose as the first Civic: a spacious, fun to drive, and economical compact car.

In 2022, Honda Civic celebrates a milestone 50 years with the benchmark-setting 11th generation, based on the design principle of ‘Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum (M/M)’. The 11th generation will be further strengthened with the introduction of the all-new Type R for the first time in the region. Dubbed as the fastest, most-rewarding, most-addictive Civic Type R ever made, the next-generation has already set a new lap record for a front-wheel drive car at the world-famous and challenging Suzuka Circuit in Japan. It lapped the 5.8km track in 2 minutes 23.120 seconds, 0.873 seconds faster than its predecessor.

The long renowned high-performance lineup of Honda will soon be complemented with a Hybrid range, featuring advanced electrified powertrains and the same dynamism and build-quality that Honda is synonymous with, in the UAE and worldwide.