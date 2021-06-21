MUHH: Customised branded masks for Expo 2020 pavilions

To a conscious pavilion, the thought of disposable masks should make it a little uneasy, especially through the long six months of the event

Reflecting Dubai's ambitious approach to promoting sustainable development, Expo 2020 Dubai is set to be the 'cleanest and greenest' world exposition ever staged. From clean energy solutions powering the expo site itself to comprehensive recycling and reuse programmes, Expo 2020 Dubai will set a new benchmark for large-scale international events. The event has initiated several sustainability KPIs across major development categories.

Supporting the recycling initiative, MUHH masks have introduced branded cotton reusable face masks that reduce environmental impact and make a smart branding statement at the same time. MUHH can design specific facemasks keeping in mind the corporate colours of the brand/the national colours/logo of the country pavilion. The masks come in four sizes and offer two types of earloop options for comfort.

