Momentous Milestone

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group sends his best wishes on the occasion of the 74th India Republic Day

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:11 AM

It is joyous occasion as our great country celebrates its 74th Republic Day. With so much talent and potential at our disposal, the only way is up for our homeland. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the nation. I hope that UAE-India bilateral relations will continue to strengthen, said Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group.

Significantly, the 74th Indian Republic Day coincides with a time when India – UAE relations have reached a new high. The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022 and multiple bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries has seen tremendous growth that will continue in the future, added Vachani.

Al Maya Supermarket is one of the leading supermarket chains in the UAE. Al Maya with multi-format stores has been serving customers for more than 40 years, enjoying a significant share of the UAE retail market.