Momentous Milestone

Since 1989, the life insurance provider has been helping NRIs achieve financial goals with unique plans. Pradeep Mishra General Manager, highlights the important role and future growth plan of the company
It is joyous occasion as our great country celebrates its 74th Republic Day. With so much talent and potential at our disposal, the only way is up for our homeland. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the nation. I hope that UAE-India bilateral relations will continue to strengthen, said Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group.
Significantly, the 74th Indian Republic Day coincides with a time when India – UAE relations have reached a new high. The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022 and multiple bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries has seen tremendous growth that will continue in the future, added Vachani.
Al Maya Supermarket is one of the leading supermarket chains in the UAE. Al Maya with multi-format stores has been serving customers for more than 40 years, enjoying a significant share of the UAE retail market.
Since 1989, the life insurance provider has been helping NRIs achieve financial goals with unique plans. Pradeep Mishra General Manager, highlights the important role and future growth plan of the company
India’s automotive sector is making a paradigm shift to drive into the future
Paras Shahdadpuri Chairman, Nikai Group says that a positive attitude and strong self-belief in the brand’s offerings has paid rich dividends
Dr. K.P. Hussain Chairman and CEO at Fathima Healthcare Group (FMC) feels proud of the achievements of the group in the service to humanity and is optimistic of the future
Having been in the business for almost half a century Al Dobowi Group has grown to become a leading player in the automotive industry in the UAE
The Government of India has set for itself the goal of becoming a 'developed' economy by 2047
From handling the legacy of India’s greatest modern artist Raja Ravi Varma through the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation, to promoting the artwork of Bollywood actor Salman Khan through Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, gallery g is not just a commercial space that trades in art. It functions as the umbrella working aggressively to preserve and promote India’s artistic legacy through its many initiatives
Integrative health and wellness, a unique approach that neither rejects conventional medicine nor accepts alternate therapies uncritically, presents a balanced approach and helps facilitate the body’s innate healing response