The Government of Pakistan share inspiring messages on Pakistan Resolution Day

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 1:06 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 1:18 PM

Dr. Arif Alvi

President

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

I felicitate the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day. It was on this day in 1940 that Muslims of the sub-continent passed the Pakistan Resolution and made the demand for a separate homeland where they could freely lead their lives in accordance with Islamic ideals. Today, we pay tribute to the founding fathers of our nation whose struggles and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan.

This day also serves as a reminder to take stock of our successes and failures as a nation. At the time of independence, we were faced with many challenges like the settlement and rehabilitation of refugees, constitutional and administrative problems of the nascent state, laying solid social, economic and industrial foundations. Despite these challenges, we made tremendous achievements in every field through our continuous hard work and ability.

We established state institutions, achieved nuclear deterrence, overcame the Covid-19 pandemic, and displayed the spirit of sacrifice and cooperation in the face of natural calamities. We still have a long way to go to ensure the rule of law, strengthen democracy, reduce inequalities in our society, empower women, provide the rights of persons with disabilities, ensure the political and economic stability of the country, and protect the human rights of our citizens.

Considering our achievements in the past, I strongly believe that we have the ability to overcome the challenges faced by Pakistan today. If we continue to work with unity, faith and discipline, we would be able to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country. May Allah be with us all. Ameen!

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

The 23rd of March is an epoch-making day in our national history that reminds us of our past, invites us to ponder over our present state of affairs and inspires us to build a prosperous future.

This is also the day to renew our pledge. It takes us back to 1940 when Muslims of the sub-continent approved a resolution for the establishment of a separate homeland they could call their own under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s dream of freedom manifested itself in the form of a resolution representing Muslims’ demands, and aspirations for a separate homeland. The consequential seven years witnessed history in the making as the Quaid-i-Azam led a relentless struggle to translate the dream of Iqbal into reality. The establishment of Pakistan is certainly a miracle of the 20th century.

The last seventy five years of our journey have seen us fight many crises from wars to natural disasters. There have been many occasions when we overcame the odds and achieved many milestones. As a member of the international community, Pakistan has played the role of a responsible nation in the resolution of problems facing humanity and the establishment of global peace.

As we celebrate Pakistan Day today and pay tribute to the sacrifices of our founding-fathers, we should not lose sight of the challenges staring us in the face.

Pakistan came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle and its future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and spirit. I have no doubt that Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights. However, for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers.

Let us use this day to introspect and hold ourselves to account. Only those nations that are capable of analysing their past, learning from their mistakes and making amends can achieve true glory.