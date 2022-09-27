Make The World Your Oyster

Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 11:17 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 11:24 AM

Albania: Albania is certainly the Mediterranean’s best-kept secret, with its scruffy mountains, fortress towns and sparkling beaches putting it on the top of every traveller’s list of countries to visit. On setting foot here, holidaymakers will discover remnants of ancient Greek and Roman sites, stunning mountain scenery, crumbling castles, lively capital and dreamy beaches. Closed to outsiders for much of the 20th century, Albania’s glorious tourism prospects are only now being discovered.

Kenya: Kenya is a country in East Africa with coastline on the Indian Ocean. It encompasses savannah, lakelands, the dramatic Great Rift Valley and mountain highlands. It’s also home to wildlife like lions, elephants and rhinos. From Nairobi, the capital, safaris visit the Maasai Mara Reserve, known for its annual wildebeest migrations, and Amboseli National Park, offering views of Tanzania’s 5,895m Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Canada: Canada is a country in North America. Its ten provinces and three territories extend from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering over 9.98 million square kilometres, making it the world’s second-largest country by total area. Niagara Falls, Ontario, is a Canadian city at the famous waterfalls of the same name, linked with the US by the Rainbow Bridge. Its site on the Niagara River’s western shore overlooks the Horseshoe Falls, the cascades’ most expansive section. Elevators take visitors to a lower, wetter vantage point behind the falls. A cliffside park features a promenade alongside 520-ft.-high Skylon Tower with an observation deck.

Spain: For those in search of urban cities with breath-taking seafronts, marinas jostling with colourful boats, hilltop villages, and a host of other places that are sure to revive your spirits, Spain has it all. Diverse landscapes, culinary delights, art and the traditional flamenco dance give Spain the distinction of being one of the most sought-after travel destinations.

Bulgaria: The biggest draws of Bulgaria are the mountain slopes of Bansko, Black Sea beaches and the ski resort of Pamporovo. Another highlight is its capital Sofia, which is blessed with a gorgeous coastline and charming countryside. A Balkan country in

the southeast of Europe, Bulgaria offers a bit of everything and all at very affordable prices.

Cyprus: The nation of Cyprus boasts breathtaking turquoise shores, long sandy beaches and exciting excursions complemented by warm hospitality. The tiny island is bursting with charm, intertwining the dynamism of modern leisure with preserved cultural wonders.

Greece: Primaeval sun-dappled ruins, white-washed hilltop villages, the blue Aegean lapping an endless coastline and a lively culture are the mainstays of this Greece. With over 6,000 islands and islets and spread over more than 16,000 kilometres of coastline, Greece is one of the top global tourism destinations for sun and beach holidays year-round.

Egypt: Besides Egypt’s historic treasures and tourist attractions, you can find vast tracts of desert land, the Red Sea’s world-class coral reefs, and the famed Nile River where you can go for a relaxing cruise. Home of the ancient Pharaohs, Egypt is a destination full of dazzling temples and tombs that warrants a definite visit from history buffs.

Georgia: Situated close to the UAE, the beautiful country of Georgia has in just a short decade, become the place to go to for residents and citizens alike for a quick, safe, affordable and comprehensive holiday. With its rustic charm and beautiful scenery, Georgia has grown to be on every globetrotter’s must-visit list from backpackers’ secret to mainstream darling.

Türkiye: For intrepid travellers in search of glorious mountainous landscapes and sun-soaked Mediterranean resort, Türkiye presents the perfect getaway. Ancient monuments, vibrant culture, world-famous food, and diverse history impress all who make a dash for this country straddling Asia and Europe.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The country is fairly affordable and is dotted with a treasure trove of landscaped — think lush rolling hills, centuries-old ruins, historic cities and cascading waterfalls pooling into jade-green lakes. A relatively unexplored hideaway in Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina is a destination deserving of a stop on your Balkans itinerary.

Serbia: Serbia’s landscapes range from the endless plains of Vojvodina in the north to the dramatic mountains and gorges of the national parks in the south. The legacies left by former rulers the Habsburgs and the Ottoman Turks can be found in everything from architecture to cuisine. A country nestled in south-eastern Europe, Serbia is a destination that tends to escape the attention of many travellers. Its capital Belgrade is legendary for its nightlife

Thailand: Known as the ‘Land of Smiles’ Thailand is one of Southeast Asia’s most preferred holiday destinations. Courtesy of its thriving tourism industry, Thailand is well-developed and provides all kinds of modern comforts, but also offers under the radar locales and off-the-beaten-path adventures. Whether you are here for its world-class Phuket beaches or to sink your teeth into Bangkok city’s world-famous street food, Thailand doesn’t disappoint.

Israel: From the bustling metropolis of Tel Aviv to the craggy peaks of Masada and the mirror-like expanse of the salty Dead Sea, Israel packs a lot of impressive scenery into its compact landscape. The country offers scenic desert landscapes, lush forests, breathtaking beaches, and some of the most important historic sites in the world.

Jordan: Jordan is known to be one of the Middle East’s most hospitable countries, steeped in years of ancient heritage and tradition. Visitors are drawn to the country’s desert landscapes, welcoming cities and the extraordinary Dead Sea. Other must-visit attractions include Wadi Rum, Temple of Hercules and more.

Italy: There are many reasons why this is the fifth most visited country in the world – the rolling landscapes of Tuscany, the lapping waterways of Venice, the fashion capital of Milan, the delectable cuisine, and the dazzling glamour of the Amalfi Coast. Italy brings to mind Roman ruins sitting cheek by jowl with Renaissance palazzos and modern skyscrapers casting their shadows over neoclassical cathedrals.

Maldives: With coral reefs that are a feast of colour, the tiny jewel-like islands in Maldives are rimmed with white soft sand surrounded by the clearest shallow waters that one can imagine. The region is synonymous with azure waters and lush beaches and palm trees swaying in the breeze. If you’re looking for luxe travel, the Maldives would be the ideal place for you with its plethora of private island resorts.

