Make a career shift

Britts Imperial University College provides prestigious globally accredited programmes for working professionals and students

Britts Imperial College, UAE is an academic centre and educational partner of top-tier globally recognised British and European universities to offer undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate degree programmes awarded by these universities to aspiring learners from across the globe.

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 1:49 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 1:51 PM

Britts Imperial University College is one of the leading, Middle East, university colleges offering accredited MBA programmes for working professionals and students from around the world. For the busy working professionals, they facilitate top class faculty with real flexibility and ease their journey to achieve the prestigious MBA degrees in multiple specialisations.

As the leading university college in providing global education with international accreditations and certifications, learners are granted the opportunity to accelerate their careers by pursuing a plethora of career progression and advancement prospects. The coveted executive MBA programme has become a popular choice amongst the working executives from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Singapore and Malaysia.

Students can now integrate their education into a busy work and home life by customising where, how, and what they study with Britts Imperial’s highly flexible Global Executive Master’s programmes. The UAE’s first truly global three country MBA programmes designed specifically for professionals from all around the globe, with personalised once-in-a-week as well as once-in-a-month learning options. Three-day symposiums in cities like Dubai, Paris and Hong Kong makes it a truly global educational experience for all the learners.

Students can also benefit from the triple gem accreditations wherein the students can earn the most prestigious European degree, a British certification and an American diploma that is not only affordable, but also achievable given the case study-based assessments as well as the easy monthly installments options. That’s not all, learners can also opt for an opportunity to earn a dual Masters within the same duration.

Our Executive MBA programme is structured to encourage students to balance work, education, and personal goals. No matter what stage of growth you are in your career, Britts Imperial’s Executive MBA programme will support to enhance your career to the next level. This innovative executive MBA programme is designed for global online learners and the degrees are awarded by Euclea Business School, a prestigious top-ranking business school in France and a world renowned private higher education degree-granting institution recognised by the State and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

Why choose Britts Imperial?

•Truly Global – A three country Executive Master’s Programme with certifications from three continents.

•Truly Personalised – Multiple MBA specialisations yet a personalized learning journey for every executive student.

•Truly Flexible and Achievable – Live interactive lectures conducted once in a week/month with case study-based assessments.

•Truly Affordable – easy monthly installment structure for all our learners.

•Truly Career Oriented – Personalised career services like Career Planner, CV 360, CV Builder, Interview 360, Assessment Centre Tool, Career Pathways, Employer Advice, Job Search Engine, etc.

