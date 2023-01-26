Long-Lasting Partnership

Founder and Managing Director at Aurion, Syam P Prabhu, receiving the Pravasi Bharathi Karma Shresta Award 2023 from Vice-Consul at Consulate General of the UAE in Kerala, Hamad Abdulla Alhebsi.

Having been in the region for 15 years, the company provides the most up-to-date guidance to facilitate seamless business related operations

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM

The UAE has always been a friendly neighbour to India and the strategic relations in terms of trade and commerce between the countries date back to decades. The strong bilateral ties have led to significant foreign direct investment, large volume of trade and commerce, business growth, and more.

The UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) came into effect in May 2022. It has increased trade between the countries due to the elimination or lowering of tariffs and enhanced market access. The CEPA is intended to ease trade in goods, rules of origin, trade in services, customs procedures and trade facilitation, trade remedies, digital trade, economic cooperation, government procurement, IPR, investment, and trade. For trade in goods, both countries can now benefit from greater market access through preferential tariff rates due to the reduction or elimination of customs duties on originating goods.

As part of long-term future projects, both countries have agreed to work on business investments and focus on several areas including climate change, desert conservation, industries, advanced technologies, food security, financial services, and more.

Safest country in the world

The UAE is the land of opportunities. A huge number of investors and entrepreneurs from India have made the country their business headquarters. They have been facilitating trade across various industry sectors and the volume of trade reached its zenith during the previous years.

The country has been the most preferred nation to do business for investors from all over the world due to its position as the safest country in the world. The favourable geopolitical scenario, low or minimal taxation rates, curbed inflation, e-governance, improved business infrastructure, robust banking network, safety and security of residents, etc. are a few reasons that make the UAE the best place in the world to work, securely invest in a business and settle with the family.

The long-standing strategic partnerships between India and the UAE have paved way for investors to easily scale up their business in the region and facilitate seamless import-export operations.

End-to-end support

The incorporation of a company in the UAE is only the first step in running a business. Investors should comply with various laws that affect the functioning of their company. Business consultants play a vital role in providing the right guidance to launch a business in the UAE. They advise investors from all countries to open a company in the country after thoroughly analysing the investor profile, business requirements, investment levels, business location, and more.

Aurion is a renowned name in the UAE for business consulting and advisory services for the past 15 years. The award-winning company is also the registered agent and corporate service provider of 16 major free trade zones. Guided by Syam P Prabhu, a Post-Graduate in law, team Aurion educates global investors with the latest company law and other rules and regulations that can affect the running of their business.

The highly-qualified legal and tax experts at Aurion give investors the confidence to set up their companies in the region. Each client is assigned a dedicated PRO agent to provide the required corporate service support, visa assistance, and assistance for the opening of a bank account in the UAE.

Business owners need to keep in mind a host of things before launching a new company in the UAE. That’s why it’s critical to approach an experienced consulting company to get the right guidance before launching a business.

