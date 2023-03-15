Leading The Way in UAE’s Immigration Industry

Dharmendra Patel, Founder and Director, Aussizz Group

The organisation is empowering people to attain Australian and Canadian permanent residency and citizenship through their services

Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 11:52 AM

When it comes to upgrading their lifestyle by settling abroad, people residing in the Emirati kingdom have their own favourite destinations. Australia and Canada are the most sought-after countries due to their favourable visa and immigration rules that help them lead a secure and stable life with their families in these progressive first-world countries.

“Canada and Australia have become the hot-favourite choice for migration due to their inclusive cultural environment, political stability, and relatively friendly immigration policies compared to other countries,” says Dharmendra Patel, Founder and Director of the Aussizz Group.

“However, the immigration process can seem complicated, and finding genuine help in the UAE has been challenging. At Aussizz Group, we believe in understanding our clients through and through so that we can provide them with all the available opportunities and help them settle with ease,” adds Patel.

Being one of Dubai’s leading migration consultancy firms, what sets Aussizz Group apart from other immigration consultancies is its commitment to transparency, integrity, and professionalism.

Having helped over 15,000+ people worldwide settle in Australia and Canada in 2022 alone, the Aussizz team boasts a range of experienced, licenced, and knowledgeable consultants who understand the intricacies of the immigration process and can guide their clients through the entire journey due to their immense experience.

With more than 50 certified migration agents spread across their 25+ branches in Australia, Dubai, and India, they have found their niche in offering a range of programmes such as skilled migration for skilled professionals to settle directly, business and investor migration for successful business owners and investors to settle and expand their businesses there, and even family migration programmes, PNPs, student visas, and work visas.

If you’re planning to immigrate to Canada or Australia, contact Aussizz Group today for a free consultation. With their expertise and experience, you can rest assured that you’re in good hands. For more info, visit aussizzgroup.com.

Dharmendra Patel, Founder and Director at Aussizz Group, said: "As Australian borders have opened, the current government is working hard towards making opportunities more accessible for migrants across the world. The current period, for the next five to six years is looking very good for those who dream about moving to Australia."