Know Your Awards

The aim is to promote quality and service excellence among businesses in the region. If you are a recipient or have set sights on such achievements, here’s what to look forward to

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:38 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:39 AM

DQA: BENCHMARK FOR QUALITY

Dubai Quality Award, launched in 1994, encourages all organisations, both private and public, in the UAE to promote and sustain quality as a strategic advantage in doing business. Based on the excellence model of the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), the award provides a framework for organisations to determine their current level of excellence and where they need to improve efforts. By focusing on nine criteria, separated into five enablers (leadership, people, strategy, partnerships and resources, and processes, products and services) and four results (people, customer, society, and business), the model functions as a single holistic system where low performance in one area will affect overall scores. The Business Excellence Department furnishes the training and assessment tools necessary to help organisations implement the EFQM model.

Eligibility Criteria Includes:

Organisation (private or government) located in the UAE, with over 50 employees

Have a current trade license in the UAE and a minimum of three years continuous operating history in the UAE.

Have at least half of the applicant’s employees or asset base must be located and examinable in the UAE.

DSES: SERVICE WITH A SMILE

Dubai Service Excellence Scheme is a one-of-a-kind initiative launched in 2002 to improve customer confidence and make the retail experience a pleasurable one. The scheme recognises and rewards businesses that keep Dubai at the cutting edge of best service practices.

DSES is designed to differentiate businesses through a reputation of service excellence based on customer-focused and quality-driven culture. It binds all participating businesses to a common code of business ethics and core criteria for customer service excellence. The ability to provide excellent customer service is largely dependent on the attitude, knowledge and competence of front-line and back-office staff, which in turn are dependent on their skills and commitment to training and development.

Eligibility Criteria Includes:

All customer facing branches of private and government sector entities in the UAE.

Commitment to the scheme initiatives/events and share best practices.

Annual fee of Dh1,200 per branch annually, for which you will receive four quarterly mystery shopping reports per branch and also a brand individual report quarterly.

TO APPLY FOR THE AWARDS, WRITE IN TO

BEC@DUBAIDED.GOV.AE

Key Processes

Workshop

Application

Submission

Assessments

Jury

Recognition

Feedback Report

Best Practice Sharing