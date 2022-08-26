It's time to get school ready

Choose from an extensive range of back-to-school essentials packed with new items and features

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

Babyshop, the Middle East’s premier store for stylish young students, brings the biggest range of ‘Back to School’ merchandise this season, guaranteed to help beat the end of summer holiday blues. Packed with add-on features and accessories and in line with the hottest colours and thematic trends, and with prices kept to a highly competitive level, there’s never been a better time to get kitted out for the new school year.

With juniors three-piece value packs starting at just Dh99, consisting of trolley backpack, lunch box and pencil case, or a range of character sets at only Dh139 with trolley backpack, lunchbox and water bottle, as well as handy pockets to store them in, your little ones will be rocking the playground come September, without leaving a dent in your finances.

Also leading the way with features that will impress the savviest of kids, Babyshop has also introduced bags with USB ports, headphone jacks and laptop or tablet sleeves, as well as trendy decorative items such as LED lights, pom poms and fancy zipper pullers.

A selection of back packs come with the handy option to convert to a trolley bag, for days when the books and other contents tip the scales. The range of colourful new stainless steel water bottles, retailing for just Dh79, are sure to up the cool quotient when feeling the heat.

Not only will the girls find all their favourite go-to styles, from mermaids and unicorns to flamingos, flowers and butterflies, this is a very exciting season for the boys with football dominating the region and likely to hit fever pitch by the time the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in November. With more to come on the special line-up of FIFA merchandise in store, suffice to say it will score very highly with the legion of football fans here at home. Other ‘roaring’ trends carried in stores include camp, space, automotive and dinosaurs.

In addition, 2022 has been an exciting year for character lovers, and Babyshop’s new character merchandise celebrates this with the biggest range including Minions, Jurassic World, Spiderman, Batman, Disney Princess, LOL Surprise, Mickey, Minnie and many more in store.

Uniforms, playtime lines and undergarments are also upgraded in terms of selection, design and new silhouettes, and the introduction of a new line of coloured polo shirts and sporty tees with subtle country specific branding. Encapsulating high quality, optimal fit, comfort and style in uniforms has never looked so good.

Babyshop prides itself as the one stop destination for all back-to-school essentials, such as uniforms and hosiery, backpacks, trolley bags, through to water bottles and other canteen essentials with over 1,500 options to choose from with latest trends and fun features. To add to the quality statement, you get one year warranty on all the school bags.

In the countdown to the new academic year, be sure to head down to Babyshop for the most extensive, trendy and affordable range of ‘Back to School’ essentials in the region.

Browse the collection at your nearest Babyshop store, or alternatively shop online at www.babyshopstores.com where first-time users can get a 15 per cent discount up to Dh50 using code BS15.