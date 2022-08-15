Instant Smiles

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, Western Union is offering customers in the UAE zero-fee* money transfers to India for transactions sent through the Western Union mobile app, or through WU.com.

Customers have the choice to send money into their loved ones’ bank accounts or for cash pickup at retail locations across India. To take advantage of the zero-fee* offer, use the promo code IND75. This code is only valid on 15 August, 2022.

Western Union is also offering its best ever transfer exchange rates for customers as they send money into bank accounts in India.

World Bank data shows that India is the largest recipient of remittances globally, receiving approximately USD89 billion in 2021. The UAE is home to approximately 3.5 million Indian citizens and is reportedly one of the largest expatriate communities in the country. Through these offers, Western Union celebrates this important day for the Indian expatriate community.

Western Union digital services in the UAE are offered in association with its digital partner Al Fardan Exchange. Customers sending online money transfers can pay for their transactions on WU.com or in the Western Union app, using debit, credit cards or bank transfers.

In addition to the convenience and reliability of sending money any time, the website and app (available for iOS and Android users) displays current exchange rates and fees, tracks money transfers, lists recent and pending transactions, provides round-the-clock customer service and lists payout options available in the receiver’s country.

For more information, customers can visit WU.com

Call 800 SENDWU (800 736 398)

Email: wu.support@alfardanexchange.com

*Receive 100 per cent off your next money transfer on your next transaction sent from the Western Union app or website in the UAE to India. Excludes all other services. Limit one promo code per transfer. Promo code may only be used once. No cash redemption value. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Consumer must pay any applicable taxes on undiscounted transfer fees. Void where prohibited. Void if transferred, sold, altered, photocopied, or bartered. Expires: August 15, 2022.

