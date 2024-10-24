UAE: Fines totalling Dh855,000 imposed on 'violating' telemarketers

File photo

In an effort to reduce spam marketing calls, UAE authorities have issued hefty fines on people making such phone calls. The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority has issued administrative fines amounting to Dh855,000.

The authority, in a statement on X said that it fined "violating individuals" to reduce the number of calls which violate Cabinet Resolutions No. 56 and 57 of 2024, since the decision was implemented.

According to the law, if an individual makes a marketing phone call for products and services through a phone number that is licensed under his/her name, a fine of Dh5,000 will be imposed. All the numbers of fixed or mobile phones that are registered under his/her name will also be cut off until payment, for a first violation.

The crackdown aims to protect UAE residents from deceptive and intrusive telemarketing calls as the country introduced new regulations in August 2024.