UAE: Weight loss jabs can lead to serious health complications, warn experts

In a concerning trend, an increasing number of individuals in the Gulf region are turning to weight loss injections as a quick fix for shedding excess pounds.

However, medical experts are raising alarms over the potential health risks associated with these treatments, especially following reports of patients requiring intensive care due to complications.

Dr Wafa Halmi Ayash, a clinical nutrition consultant and Director of Therapeutic Nutrition at Tadawi Specialized Hospital, revealed that about nine of her patients have been admitted to intensive care units suffering from pancreatitis linked to weight loss injections.

She stated: ”I have more than 200 patients using these injections of various types. There are also children; both the child and the adult lose weight, but without follow-up with the doctor and a nutritionist, they regain weight.

“They are safe when used appropriately, but many individuals are self-medicating without proper guidance, leading to detrimental outcomes.”

Experts have also expressed concern over the easy accessibility of these weight loss injections, which are available in nearly every pharmacy.

This widespread availability allows individuals to obtain and use them without medical prescriptions or proper guidance, increasing the risk of misuse and serious health complications.

Some patients who sought rapid weight loss solutions for social events like weddings, found themselves facing serious health consequences instead of the desired results.

During the ‘My Health’ conference in Sharjah, the expert explained that the injection is used as an alternative to surgeries, and there are successful experiences.

The ‘My Health’ conference in Sharjah

However, Dr Wafa emphasised the importance of medical supervision when considering them.

While these injections can help reduce hunger and aid weight loss, they must be administered under strict medical supervision.

She stressed that these injections are not a quick fix. “Only a doctor is authorised to prescribe them, and if prescribed, there must be follow-up visits,” she warned.

She emphasised that even if these injections are safe for a certain period, there must be an examination of all aspects, including thyroid function, and no one in the family should have pancreatic cancer or thyroid issues, among others.

"Weight loss injections can create a feeling of satiety and help reduce weight, but they must be prescribed by qualified healthcare professionals who can monitor their use closely." Despite their rising popularity, Dr. Wafa cautioned that weight loss injections should not replace a balanced diet and exercise regimen. "Without a comprehensive approach to weight management, including dietary adjustments and physical activity, individuals may not achieve sustainable results," she added. The alarming trend has prompted calls for greater awareness and education regarding the safe use of weight loss treatments. Medical professionals urge the public to seek proper consultation before embarking on such weight loss journeys, highlighting that the short-term benefits may not outweigh the long-term health risks. As the demand for these injections continues to grow, it is imperative for both healthcare providers and patients to engage in informed discussions about their usage, ensuring that safety remains a top priority in the quest for weight loss solutions.