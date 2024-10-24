ICAP’s CFO conference in Dubai to focus on inclusive growth

File photo of ICAP's CFO Conference Middle East 2023 held in Dubai.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) through its PAIB Committee is set to host the 4th edition of the CFO Conference Middle East 2024 in Dubai. This event will bring together CFOs and business leaders from across the region to discuss the growing challenges in today’s rapidly evolving economic, technological, and environmental landscape.

Building on the success of three previous conferences in the Middle East in 2015, 2016, and 2023, the CFO Conference 2024, is scheduled for October 29, 2024, at the Armani Hotel.

Under the theme “Inclusive Growth: Reconfiguring Business Strategies,” the conference will provide a premier platform for over 500 CFOs, finance professionals, and industry experts to network, exchange ideas, and learn from globally recognized leaders. The discussions will focus on rethinking business strategies to drive sustainable growth, while addressing critical topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, regional economic visions, and investment opportunities.

Speakers, including Aarefa Saleh Al Falahi, Board Member of RAK Chamber of Commerce, Faisal Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Almeghames, CEO of SOCPA, Khalid Al Ameri, Entrepreneur & Video Creator, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Planning, Reforms & Special Initiatives, Government of Pakistan, and Farrukh Rehman, President of ICAP, will join other thought leaders from around the globe to address key issues such as technological advancements, financial leadership, and future economic trends.

Key topics for exploration include:

• Inclusive Growth: Strategies to promote sustainable development and ensure competitiveness in a dynamic market.

• AI and Innovation: Harnessing artificial intelligence to enhance financial decision-making and operational efficiency. • Global Focus on ESG: Understanding the growing importance of ESG compliance in building resilient, forward-thinking businesses. • Regional Vision and Investment: Identifying regional opportunities that are shaping the future of business and finance. The CFO Conference Middle East 2024 is designed to equip finance professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in today’s fast-changing financial environment.