Inspirational learning space

Middle East professionals are choosing blended Master’s to build skills for post-pandemic career opportunities

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre in Dubai enrolled 75 new students (all working professionals) from across the region in the latest 2021 intake for the top-ranked, blended learning MBA from the University’s Alliance Manchester Business School. The university enrols two intakes (January and July) per year for the Global Part-time MBA.

Strong regional demand for top Master’s programmes from The University of Manchester continues, as executives position themselves for the career opportunities of the global economic recovery. The flexible part-time, blended learning route meets the needs of working professionals looking for a high quality, faculty-led academic programme and globally recognised qualification, along with professional networking opportunities.

Work and learning are social experiences. As the workplace has shifted to a hybrid format, the benefits of blended learning, which combines flexible online study with hybrid workshops, have become even more apparent. Students are increasingly choosing to come back to the physical classroom (with appropriate Covid-19 protocols) and student feedback consistently shows that these face to face workshops are a highlight of the experience.

Careers have been disrupted and it’s more important than ever to have access to networks, mentors, and a careers service with the benefits of job-search and career planning tools covering everything from CV writing and interview simulations, to personal branding and social media profile. The university’s engagement programme creates networking and social opportunities across the broader student and alumni community, as well as corporate partners and recruiters, through hybrid events providing valuable insights and guidance on career opportunities.

There’s support for those mid-career professionals coming back to the classroom after a long break, with access to a preparation course to help ensure every student gets a flying start to their new programme.

Randa Bessiso, director, Middle East at The University of Manchester, said: “Demand for our part-time MBA has remained consistently strong in the Middle East and many executives are looking to position themselves for the career opportunities of the global economic recovery and a part-time blended learning Master’s helps builds knowledge, skills and broadens their professional network.”

The Global Part-time MBA is one of five part-time Master’s programmes offered by the university to working professionals in the Middle East. Choosing a blended learning specialist Masters is more than just a faculty-led academic course and should be a life transforming experience.

The university offers some scholarship benefits for certain programmes; members of accountancy bodies and staff of University strategic talent partners in the region can benefit from tuition fee discount arrangements.

Back to the classroom for working professionals

Randa Bessiso

Founding Director – Middle East, The University of Manchester

“The University of Manchester is ranked among the world’s very best universities for graduate employability and research. We are committed to creating access to world-class learning opportunities designed to meet the needs of working professionals, focusing on the quality of teaching, research and social responsibility. All the University’s programmes are faculty-led and delivered through the blended learning format offering working professionals all the flexibility and convenience of online self-study complemented by valuable face-to-face (physical and virtual) hybrid workshops and course conferences hosted in Dubai and other global centres. There’s no substitute for face to face meetings and these forums give students the opportunity to develop their professional networks, share experiences with fellow students and meet the academic team.”

Alumni testimonial

Tim Shelton

Global Product Owner, Arcadis

“The Manchester Global MBA experience gave me the confidence to speak about contemporary business challenges, with thought provoking ideas and research, and the opportunity to apply these to real-world case studies and in my own company. It was a chance to collaborate with like-minded, motivated fellow students. It gets you thinking in new ways and it has set me up for success as my career develops.”