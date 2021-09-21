Inspirational learning space
Middle East professionals are choosing blended Master’s to build skills for post-pandemic career opportunities
The University of Manchester Middle East Centre in Dubai enrolled 75 new students (all working professionals) from across the region in the latest 2021 intake for the top-ranked, blended learning MBA from the University’s Alliance Manchester Business School. The university enrols two intakes (January and July) per year for the Global Part-time MBA.
Strong regional demand for top Master’s programmes from The University of Manchester continues, as executives position themselves for the career opportunities of the global economic recovery. The flexible part-time, blended learning route meets the needs of working professionals looking for a high quality, faculty-led academic programme and globally recognised qualification, along with professional networking opportunities.
Work and learning are social experiences. As the workplace has shifted to a hybrid format, the benefits of blended learning, which combines flexible online study with hybrid workshops, have become even more apparent. Students are increasingly choosing to come back to the physical classroom (with appropriate Covid-19 protocols) and student feedback consistently shows that these face to face workshops are a highlight of the experience.
Careers have been disrupted and it’s more important than ever to have access to networks, mentors, and a careers service with the benefits of job-search and career planning tools covering everything from CV writing and interview simulations, to personal branding and social media profile. The university’s engagement programme creates networking and social opportunities across the broader student and alumni community, as well as corporate partners and recruiters, through hybrid events providing valuable insights and guidance on career opportunities.
There’s support for those mid-career professionals coming back to the classroom after a long break, with access to a preparation course to help ensure every student gets a flying start to their new programme.
Randa Bessiso, director, Middle East at The University of Manchester, said: “Demand for our part-time MBA has remained consistently strong in the Middle East and many executives are looking to position themselves for the career opportunities of the global economic recovery and a part-time blended learning Master’s helps builds knowledge, skills and broadens their professional network.”
The Global Part-time MBA is one of five part-time Master’s programmes offered by the university to working professionals in the Middle East. Choosing a blended learning specialist Masters is more than just a faculty-led academic course and should be a life transforming experience.
The university offers some scholarship benefits for certain programmes; members of accountancy bodies and staff of University strategic talent partners in the region can benefit from tuition fee discount arrangements.
Back to the classroom for working professionals
Randa Bessiso
Founding Director – Middle East, The University of Manchester
“The University of Manchester is ranked among the world’s very best universities for graduate employability and research. We are committed to creating access to world-class learning opportunities designed to meet the needs of working professionals, focusing on the quality of teaching, research and social responsibility. All the University’s programmes are faculty-led and delivered through the blended learning format offering working professionals all the flexibility and convenience of online self-study complemented by valuable face-to-face (physical and virtual) hybrid workshops and course conferences hosted in Dubai and other global centres. There’s no substitute for face to face meetings and these forums give students the opportunity to develop their professional networks, share experiences with fellow students and meet the academic team.”
Alumni testimonial
Tim Shelton
Global Product Owner, Arcadis
“The Manchester Global MBA experience gave me the confidence to speak about contemporary business challenges, with thought provoking ideas and research, and the opportunity to apply these to real-world case studies and in my own company. It was a chance to collaborate with like-minded, motivated fellow students. It gets you thinking in new ways and it has set me up for success as my career develops.”
-
Supplements
Inspirational learning space
Middle East professionals are choosing blended Master’s to... READ MORE
-
Supplements
This academic year, step out of your comfort zone
Figuring out your future? Middlesex University Dubai is here to... READ MORE
-
Supplements
A premium British degree
An outstanding new campus offering a student experience like no other READ MORE
-
Supplements
An Impactful Higher Education Institution
Westford University College offers state-of-the-art facilities for a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 322 Covid-19 cases, 399 recoveries
The UAE has conducted over 80 million Covid tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Indian expat gets UAE golden visa for...
The philanthropist and businessman arrived in Dubai in 1993 with just ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Official Expo 2020 Dubai song launched
The song celebrates the UAE and power of collaboration. READ MORE
-
News
UAE hospital saves two heart attack patients...
Doctors urge residents to take any sign of chest pain seriously. READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads
20 September 2021
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate for bike racks
20 September 2021
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
29 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies