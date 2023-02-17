Innovating Sustainable And Advanced Solutions

The Japanese technology leader ensures clean air indoors without compromising on quality

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 10:38 AM

When one is indoors, people often don’t realise the amount of time one spends indoors. Whereas when you’re outdoors, your mind is very busy thinking about reaching the office on time or dropping your kid off to school, rushing to the gym, or rushing back home in the evening to see your loved ones. However, over the past two years, there have been considerable changes in the way we live and work. Hybrid working models have been more of a policy than a trend now. Today, the average person spends 90 per cent of their lives indoors — and some, such as the elderly, even more.

An increased amount of indoor life leads to a spike in the level of indoor air pollutants we are exposed to — two to five times higher than outdoor levels. Some indoor air pollutants such as mold and pollen, household products, pesticides, gases such as radon and carbon monoxide, and materials used in the building such as asbestos, formaldehyde, and lead can be 100 times more damaging than outdoor equivalents. Indoor air pollution can lead to serious short and long-term health problems. There has also been growing evidence that air pollution impacts mental health and may be a factor in conditions such as depression and bipolar disorder. It may also have a detrimental effect on children’s learning ability, patient recovery, and workforce productivity. Hence, the increase in our time spent indoors has been a concern in homes, hospitals, schools, and factories for all. It has become more essential than ever to govern our indoor environment, accept the changes, and challenges and prioritise our and loved ones’ health to lead the quality of life we deserve.

Daikin, a technology Japanese leader in innovating and manufacturing products within the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industry (HVAC-R), is dedicated to innovating sustainable and advanced solutions for a healthy environment. The company’s efforts are aimed to innovate sustainable and advanced solutions to build a healthy environment for all because we believe that everyone deserves to breathe quality air. Daikin offers several end-to-end solutions that not only control temperature and humidity levels, but also improve sufficient levels of fresh outdoor air, capture most airborne particles with its high-efficiency air filters, and maintain air quality by eliminating pollutants. By installing Daikin’s HVAC solutions, you can achieve a perfect balance between good indoor air quality and energy efficiency and breathe quality air for a healthier life.