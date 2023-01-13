Indulge In Royal Opulence

The only palace hotel in Oman offers visitors with a myriad of luxurious options to relax, unwind and savour luxury

Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 9:32 AM Last updated: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 9:34 AM

Secluded amid an emerald green oasis overlooked by the Al Hajar Mountains, Al Bustan Palace a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, is a 200-acre resort, standing proudly as one of the Sultanate’s landmarks. With the Sea of Oman beckoning from the edge of its one kilometre beachfront and the glimmer of an exquisite 18-metre crystal chandelier at the lobby, this luxury resort in Muscat is a destination of its own.

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, has been recently recognised as ‘The World’s Leading Palace Hotel’ by World Travel Awards 2022, in addition to another recognition as one of ‘The Best Hotels in the Middle East’ by Readers’ Choice Awards – Condé Nast Traveler – 2022.

Set as the only palace hotel in Oman and a hidden jewel and one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, this stunning property welcomes guests with customs steeped in ancient traditions and contemporary comforts. From private balconies in each of its 250 renovated guest rooms and suites, guests can gaze upon magnificent mountain, sea or garden views. Perfect for couples, business guests and families alike, the palatial resort provides all the ingredients that will stir memories for a lifetime.

Al Bustan Palace offers world-class cuisine including China Mood, an authentic Chinese restaurant, The Pavilion, chic beach dining, Blue Pool Restaurant and The Atrium, Oman’s signature venue for afternoon tea. Al Bustan Palace Spa by The Ritz-Carlton pays homage to the exclusive ladies-only beach in Muscat in addition to a myriad of recreation facilities such as Al Marjan beach and water activities, The Family Splash, Ritz-Kids and many more.

The Royal Retreat offer for GCC nationals and residents starts from OMR 110 including breakfast for two adults, 20 per cent savings on food and beverage and ladies’ access to the ladies-only beach for 16 years and above.

For more information or reservations,

Call: +968 2476 4205

WhatsApp: +968 9809 0333

Email: reservations.albustan@albustanpalace.com