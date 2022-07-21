In Excellent Hands

Murali S., Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies

Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies has exceeded expectations with its stellar performance to provide excellent facilities management services for the recently launched Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. Murali S. talks more in detail

Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 10:57 AM

One of the finest leading facilities management companies in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies (AFET) serves as a single service partner to take care of all facility management (FM) requirements. In its latest, AFET collaborated with the iconic educational and cultural landmark — Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. Murali S., Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies (AFET), speaks about providing 360-degree solutions to the building industry through its proven expertise in FM services.

What was AFET’s vision in providing FM to such an important knowledge/educational establishment such as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library?

At AFET, we are passionate about understanding the needs of our customers and providing workable business solutions through effective design and implementation across various facilities and assets. We are proud to be associated with Mohammed Bin Rashid Library as it is a testament to the high-quality work we provide our customers.

What entails FM and how has AFET developed a sterling reputation over the years?

With over 45 years of operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar through our proven expertise, we provide air conditioning, building products, control and life safety, elevators and escalators, facility management, energy management, MEP, and scaffolding and access solution to the building industry.

The technologies division provides complete business solutions to large, medium, and small businesses that include networking solutions, IP telephony, infrastructure, contact centre solutions, business applications, ELV systems, professional audio-visual solutions and managed services.

We have a dedicated team who strives to deliver premium service and products. Our continued success and collaboration have led to and reserved Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies’ position among the top-ranking companies in the UAE.

What are some of other notable projects for which AFET has provided solutions for FM?

The facility management team at AFET has had the privilege to service various types of facilities such as malls, commercial towers, residential buildings and villas complexes, infrastructure services and maintenance, industrial facilities and factories as well as Government buildings. Our expertise across these facilities has supported our ambition of being associated with Mohammed Bin Rashid Library by taking care of its specialised systems and the full building on a whole.

What role does technology play in AFET’s dedication to providing cutting-edge facility management solutions for the library?

Our facility management team is continually supporting Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to advance and upgrade the technology in the building with the latest state-of-the-art technology solutions. We utilise the expertise of our in-house digital transformation division to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

— anam@khaleejtimes.com