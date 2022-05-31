Imparting Futuristic Education

Focusing on content with fidelity through differentiation, the school meets the diverse learning needs and styles of all students

Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 10:01 AM

Ignite School, located in the heart of Al Warqaa, is an excellent option for families seeking an authentic and affordable American educational experience. Home to more than 55 nationalities, Ignite opened its doors to students in September 2018. The school offers plentiful opportunities for students where they can achieve and excel academically and socially. Enrichment programmes such as Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), Coding, Robotics, Sustainability Garden Team, and Student Council increase student’s access to lifelong skills that prepare them for college and future career paths.

Collaboration is a big part of Ignite’s approach to student learning. This also allows students to build relationships, manage different perspectives, and promote confidence amongst peers. Parents are drawn to the diverse student body, where children are warmly welcomed into the classrooms. Following this, students gain a more comprehensive understanding of the subject matter as well as use their own passions, strengths and various viewpoints, which contribute to a wholesome learning experience. A balanced range of social, cultural, intellectual, emotional and physical extra-curricular activities, along with a rich American curriculum allows students to grow and develop both academically and independently.

Recently, the school has opened its high school to promote its grade eight students, in addition to expanding its current grade levels. A few new additions to the course offerings will include programming and coding, Spanish, swimming and enhanced fine arts programmes.

Ignite School offers an inclusive environment, helping all learners on their journey towards developing into well-rounded and successful 21st-century citizens. The school’s primary focus is on student learning, along with ensuring the well-being of all students.