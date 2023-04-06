Immigrate to the US

Shai Zamanian, Esq., Legal Director, The American Legal Center

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 10:19 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 10:21 AM

With increased interest for US residency in the Middle East market, the team of US licensed lawyers at The American Legal Center expect a full room at their complimentary seminar. The event is taking place this Sunday, April 9 in Downtown Dubai at the Address Sky View meeting halls at 3 pm.

With increased interest for US residency in the Middle East market, the team of US licensed lawyers at The American Legal Center expect a full room at their complimentary seminar. The event is taking place this Sunday, April 9 in Downtown Dubai at the Address Sky View meeting halls at 3 pm.

WHAT IS THE US GOLDEN VISA?

The EB-5 program was created by the US Congress in 1990 with the intent to promote economic growth through the injection of foreign capital into the US economy and the creation of jobs for US persons. Under this US government immigration program, an investor and their qualifying dependents (spouse and children under the age of 21) have the opportunity to obtain US green cards through an investment of $800,000 in a government pre-approved real estate project in the United States. The investment amount is refunded to the investor after approximately five years from the date of investment.

WHY IS THE US GOLDEN VISA POPULAR AMONG GULF RESIDENTS?

Many families around the world are motivated to migrate to the United States given that it remains one of the world’s most dominant countries in terms of political stability, economic growth, and high standard of living. The US golden visa provides relatively quick and hassle-free access to America. This migration route is superior in many ways for the reasons discussed below.

EXPEDITED ACCESS TO US RESIDENCY

The EB-5 programme was recently enhanced with passage of new legislation called the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) in March 2022. The new EB-5 legislation created a new category of reserved visas called visa set asides. Applicants that act quickly in filing their applications in these new categories will benefit the most as they can take advantage of shorter wait times and priority processing.

“The reserved visa category is especially relevant to Indian and Chinese nationals who are otherwise subject to longer wait times in the traditional EB-5 visa category,” says Shai Zamanian, Founder and Legal Director of The American Legal Center, the leading experts on the US golden visa in the Middle East. “We urge families that are considering this program to reach out to us now for a free consultation to take advantage of this short window of opportunity to be first in line.”

LIVE AND WORK IN THE US WHILE WAITING FOR PROCESSING OF US GOLDEN VISA

A third reason the US golden visa is more attractive than ever before is the introduction of a new concept called concurrent filing with passage of the new EB-5 legislation. With concurrent filing, individuals that are already in the United States on another visa can apply to adjust their status and obtain work authorisation and travel permits. This means that they can essentially benefit from living and working in the US before they receive their green cards. “The option of concurrent filing is particularly suitable for students in the US on an F-1 visa or professionals working in the US on an H-1B visa,” says Shai Zamanian. “They can continue their lives in the US while their EB-5 applications are pending, and rest assured that they have a stable path to obtaining permanent resident status.”

ATTEND THIS SEMINAR HOSTED BY THE AMERICAN LEGAL CENTER TO LEARN MORE

The American Legal Center is composed of a team of US licensed lawyers and professionals laser focused on the US golden visa.

US GOLDEN VISA AVAILS FREE EDUCATION AND UNIVERSITY

The top reason the US golden visa is popular among Gulf residents is the tremendous benefits it unlocks for their children. The program is essential for families with children pursuing education in the US. Parents can benefit from not having to pay out of pocket for the cost of their children’s education given that green card holders can access government grants and scholarships covering tuition and all associated costs. Children can benefit from higher acceptance rates, better internship and research opportunities, and higher chances of finding professional opportunities after graduation.

If you are interested to learn more about the US golden visa from seasoned EB-5 experts, reserve your spot for the upcoming seminar by contacting +971 52 446 6095 or media@america.ae.