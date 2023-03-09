Immigrate To The US

Are you looking to migrate to the United States? Attend the US Golden Visa Seminar on March 12 at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:37 AM

Demand for the US golden visa, otherwise known as the EB-5 Green Card through investment, is at an all-time high among expats residing in the Middle East. With recent changes to the US golden visa programme, UAE residents of Indian and Chinese nationality can now benefit from expedited processing of their applications.

Shai Zamanian, Esq., Legal Director, The American Legal Center

What is the US Golden Visa?

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme, the US golden visa equivalent, was first introduced by the US government in 1990 to stimulate the US economy through job creation and injection of foreign capital. By investing a minimum of $800,000 in a project sponsored by a regional center, investors can receive Green Cards for themselves and their qualifying dependents, including their spouse and children under the age of 21. A regional center is an economic unit designated by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that pools investments of EB-5 investors to meet various investment and job creation requirements.

Investor friendly reforms to the programme

The US Congress enacted the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) in March 2022 to increase the transparency and security of the programme for EB-5 participants. “There is renewed interest in the EB-5 programme by virtue of the recent positive reforms,” says Shai Zamanian, Legal Director of The American Legal Center, a top immigration consultancy headquartered in Dubai. “With heightened government oversight, families can make the decision to participate in the EB-5 programme with greater confidence and ease.”

Greater government oversight

One of the mandates of the RIA is the introduction of the EB-5 Integrity Fund, to which both investors and regional centers must financially contribute. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will use the EB-5 Integrity Fund to investigate fraud or other crimes in the EB-5 industry. The EB-5 Integrity Fund is an added layer of protection for families aiming to participate in the EB-5 programme. It is a positive sign that the US government is exercising its oversight powers to ensure that there is no fraud or criminal activity. By virtue of such government oversight, the EB-5 programme has become a safer option for families.

Shorter wait times

Another positive reform of the RIA is the introduction of a new category of EB-5 visas called reserved visas or visa set asides. Families that invest in a high unemployment area, infrastructure project, or rural area will benefit from shorter processing times, given that the new category of reserved visas has no backlogs. “The reserved visa category is greatly beneficial for Indian and Chinese investors, given that they no longer have to face longer wait times, otherwise known as retrogression in the EB-5 industry,” says Zamanian.

Attend this seminar hosted by the American Legal Center to learn more

The American Legal Center is composed of a team of US licenced lawyers and professionals specialising in the EB-5 programme. The American Legal Center hosts complimentary seminars throughout the region to educate families in the Middle East about this immigration path to the US.

The American Legal Center is hosting their next seminar on Sunday, March 12 at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi at 3 pm. The seminar will cover pertinent topics such as the introduction of reserved visas and how families residing in the GCC can benefit from faster processing times. Other topics that will be discussed include the ins and outs of the EB-5 programme and the various requirements.

If you are interested to learn more about the US golden visa from EB-5 experts, reserve your spot for the upcoming seminar by contacting +971 52 446 6095 or media@america.ae.