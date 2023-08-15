Honouring the Spirit of India-UAE Ties

As India commemorates its 76th anniversary of Independence, the integrity of its strong trade relationships further enhances its global reputation and recognition

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:41 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:44 AM

The Indian expatriate community in the UAE has seamlessly integrated into the local fabric, contributing to the economy through various avenues, including entrepreneurship and job creation. The connection with UAE bears a unique significance, having developed into a relationship of mutual respect over time. The increasing trade volumes between these two nations, coupled with the transformative influence of the digital economy, underscores the flourishing nature of this alliance.

Millions of people's livelihoods are supported by the inflow of remittances and foreign currency trade on both ends. As a responsible financial services provider with a global footprint, we at LuLu Exchange take pride in facilitating this flow of money across various capacities. We extend our gratitude to the leaders, governments, and citizens of both nations for cultivating a business-friendly atmosphere that embraces personal and professional welfare.

Our efforts to elevate the industry through digital payment solutions are in sync with the economic collaboration between India and the UAE, with digital innovation playing a pivotal role. Sending money home has been streamlined for Indians through our digital venture, LuLu Money, with continuous upgrades for a satisfying user experience.

The acknowledgement received from both nations drives us to enhance the lives of local residents and expatriates alike and drive further innovation.

On this occasion of the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence, we extend our heartfelt wishes to the Indian community in the UAE and reaffirm our dedication to shaping an enduring legacy in cross-border payments. Jai Hind!