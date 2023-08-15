Honouring the Spirit of India-UAE Ties

From featuring among the top five banks globally, to reducing bad loans, embracing technology, the industry is fuelling the Indian economy
The Indian expatriate community in the UAE has seamlessly integrated into the local fabric, contributing to the economy through various avenues, including entrepreneurship and job creation. The connection with UAE bears a unique significance, having developed into a relationship of mutual respect over time. The increasing trade volumes between these two nations, coupled with the transformative influence of the digital economy, underscores the flourishing nature of this alliance.
Millions of people's livelihoods are supported by the inflow of remittances and foreign currency trade on both ends. As a responsible financial services provider with a global footprint, we at LuLu Exchange take pride in facilitating this flow of money across various capacities. We extend our gratitude to the leaders, governments, and citizens of both nations for cultivating a business-friendly atmosphere that embraces personal and professional welfare.
Our efforts to elevate the industry through digital payment solutions are in sync with the economic collaboration between India and the UAE, with digital innovation playing a pivotal role. Sending money home has been streamlined for Indians through our digital venture, LuLu Money, with continuous upgrades for a satisfying user experience.
The acknowledgement received from both nations drives us to enhance the lives of local residents and expatriates alike and drive further innovation.
On this occasion of the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence, we extend our heartfelt wishes to the Indian community in the UAE and reaffirm our dedication to shaping an enduring legacy in cross-border payments. Jai Hind!
From featuring among the top five banks globally, to reducing bad loans, embracing technology, the industry is fuelling the Indian economy
India’s bilateral relationship with the UAE continues to grow
Explore the remarkable journey of Hareeish Kumar as he established a thriving empire in the global F&B sector within the UAE and the GCC region
Over the years, Joyalukkas has risen to great heights along with adhering to the high standards in terms of designs, purity and service
Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar, emphasises the need for dialogue and partnership to ensure quick action and efficient solutions across an industry facing multiple challenges
Adil Group celebrates strong bilateral relations between India and the UAE
Celebrating 10 years of remarkable growth and sustainable contributions to India's economy
Leading conglomerate LuLu Group looks to invest Rs 100 billion in the next five years