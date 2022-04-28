Guaranteed Excellence

The school has established a strong base for student activities. Robert Ellis, Principal at Emirates International School Jumeirah, highlights

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:34 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:36 AM

At Emirates International School Jumeirah (EISJ), we run numerous activities throughout the year with the support of our teachers. As an IB World School with 30 years of experience, many activities are embedded in the life of the school and we are keen to allow students to take the lead in many of them. The IB curriculum really supports this with its learner profile which is integral to the programme as well as CAS (Community, Action and Service). This means all students are active in creating a vibrant environment and this has led to fantastic national celebrations, as well as observing our internationalism. Music and arts often take a leading role in the school, as well as opportunities to service the community as mentors. We also have our after-school programme, which incorporates activities such as international awards, inter school competitions and the ability to follow or share a passion.

We also ensure that education is not just something which happens in the classroom. All our students take part in a range of trips. Many of these are educational and seek to utilise the wonderful opportunities we have in Dubai, but we also have a range of team building excursions to ensure we are a harmonious community. Next academic year, we are also bringing back our overseas trips and really enabling the students to experience ‘Learning Without Walls’. As the Principal of this wonderful school, I believe this side of the school is vital in the modern world. In the words of Kurt Hahn — “I regard it as the foremost task of education to ensure the survival of these qualities: an enterprising curiosity, an undefeatable spirit, tenacity in pursuit, readiness for sensible self-denial, and above all, compassion.”