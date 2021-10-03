Go-to for Premium Vehicle Parts

BRW sees prospective markets and opportunities in the horizon that will be channelised through Expo 2020

Leading aftermarket suppliers for commercial vehicle components, BorgRollsWarner Middle East LLC (BRW) is ready to expand. With Expo 2020, the Dubai-based company awaits to welcome new opportunities that businesses and investors can benefit from.

“We expect that new people and new markets will come to the Expo and we are able to build strong partnerships and business ties,” says Nazeer Veliyil, CEO of BRW. “We will be able to witness a shift in the market, a change over the entire period of the Expo that will be advantageous to businesses here. Furthermore, we will be able to see the ripple effect of these new bonds and partnerships carry on further even after the event. This is a great chance that the government of the UAE has provided for businesses and individuals in this region to be able to expand their business territories.”

A name synonymous with quality parts for the Commercial Vehicle industry, in a short period of time, BRW has become one of the leading aftermarket suppliers for commercial vehicle components, covering truck, trailer, LCV, PSV and other specialist applications.

Currently, BRW is established as one of the top international suppliers and has a strong team working across Middle East, Europe, the US and Asia. This effective network has allowed BRW to provide genuine and OEM parts from leading manufactures across these regions at a competitive rate.

BRW witnessed a positive period during the Covid-19, reporting a growth of 22 per cent in its imports. “We kept our profit margins less and gave priority to our range of products. We were able to expand our business in Saudi Arabia, one of our key markets, and look forward to getting introduced to newer prospective markets where we can look for expansion.

“With the Expo 2020, we feel confident that our growth rates will grow further. We pride over our products that are of a premium quality, with competitive rates. We are well accepted in our current markets for these reasons, and I believe it will also help escalate our reach to new markets. We also look forward to strengthening our dealership network over the next six months,” adds Veliyil.

He said the company is also looking keenly towards new markets, in particular furthering interests in the African segment, using the Expo 2020 period to levitate this goal.

With a worldwide distribution via a network of approved stock lists, BRW maintains a high level of service, with the maximum possible levels of availability all coupled to a wide range of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) quality products. “Our goal is for BRW to be the first supplier of choice for replacement parts in the commercial vehicle aftermarket. Our BRW Catalogue is designed to provide customers with an easy to use manual ideal for everyday use. This has been developed in coordination with our R&D wing and supported with many years of experience. It is a ‘must have’ reference guide to the BRW range,” says Veliyil.

Personalised service is the hallmark at BRW. The team strongly believes that total customer satisfaction alone can help to sustain an organisation in the highly competitive automobile spare parts world. BRW has in place a system that answers any technical queries, and also regularly offers advice and shares information on market trends with all clients.

BRW products meet the quality certification from ISO 9001 - 2015, ISO 9002 – QS900 and ISO/TS/16949:2002.

BRW covers truck, trailer, light commercial vehicle (LCV), public service vehicle (PSV) and other specialist applications. Brands they cover include trucks - Mercedes, Volvo, MAN, Scania, IVECO, Mitsubishi, and Nissan UD; trailers - BPW, ROR, YORK, and SAF, as well as heavy equipment Industry equipment – Caterpillar, Komatsu, JCB, Cummins, Perkins, Lister Petter and FG Wilson.