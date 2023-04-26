Glimpse Of Indian Varsities

Indian Pavilion organised by Services Export Promotion Council aims to promote an array of educational opportunities for students seeking outstanding education at affordable prices

Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 11:44 AM

The Indian Pavilion (Hall 8, Blocks D100 and E100) at GETEX 2023 is set to showcase the best of Indian higher education and study opportunities in the Middle Eastern and African markets. With 30+ leading institutions and EdTech companies from India participating in the event, visitors can explore a diverse range of courses and programmes that cater to their academic and career aspirations.

Exhibitors in the Indian Pavilion include renowned institutions like the Birla Institute of Technology, NIRMA University, Symbiosis International University, SRM University, National Forensic Science University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Dr Vishwanath Karad, MIT World Peace University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Sharda University, and Dr D.Y Patil Vidyapeeth among others to name a few. Each institution has a unique focus, offering a variety of undergraduate, post-graduate, and research-based courses in fields ranging from engineering and management to social sciences, humanities, and much more, making India an ideal destination for students looking to pursue higher education. Indian higher education institutions have been making a significant impact in the global education market and have been growing at an impressive rate and have become a hub for international students looking for quality education at affordable prices.

Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, has organised India Pavilion with support from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. SEPC plays a critical role in promoting India's education services industry and proactively supports Indian institutions in expanding their reach globally. Through various initiatives and programs, SEPC is facilitating partnerships between Indian and foreign institutions and promoting India as a destination for quality education.

In addition to promoting Indian education, SEPC is also supporting creating opportunities for international students to study in India. The Study in India programme, launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, aims to attract more international students to India by offering scholarships and simplified visa processes.

The programme also provides international students with a diverse range of courses, cultural experiences, and networking opportunities that enrich their academic and personal growth.

The Indian Pavilion at GETEX 2023 is an excellent platform for students, parents, and academic professionals to connect with leading Indian institutions and learn more about India's education services industry. Visitors can interact with representatives from each institution and explore their course offerings, infrastructure, and research capabilities. With the support of SEPC, the Indian Pavilion is set to be a dynamic hub of knowledge and innovation that fosters greater collaboration between India and the Middle East and Africa region.

Given the significance, the Indian Pavilion at GETEX 2023 offers a unique opportunity to discover the diversity and excellence of Indian higher education and study in India. With SEPC's support, Indian institutions are poised to expand their global footprint and attract more international students to India. Visit the Indian Pavilion and explore the endless possibilities of education and research in India.