Futuristic Education

Deira Private School ensures a comprehensive education encompassing several areas of study inside and outside the classroom

Deira Private School (DePS) is a futuristic British curriculum school that focuses on building a happy community, developing students' character and preparing them for life.

The School Environment

DePS offers a very family orientated environment in a world-class setting with top-notch facilities. The nursery and primary areas have been purposefully designed to create an environment where young people can develop, socially and academically. Our school boasts a large auditorium, well-resourced library, Sensory Mindfulness Room, STEM room, Food and Design Technology Room, Science Lab, Atelier, Art Studio, Music Lounge, ICT suite, gymnasium, Yoga Studio, Dance and Drama Studio, Green Recording Studio and a multi-purpose Indoor Sports Room with a wall climbing feature. The outdoor areas comprise a football pitch, cricket practice nets, climbing frames, outdoor eco-science lab, organic farm, forest garden, outdoor reading rotunda, biking track, mud kitchen and multiple areas purposefully designed where students of different age groups can play freely.

DePS follows the Early Years Foundation Stage at our nursery for children aged two to four years old and the British National Curriculum for students through to Year 6. DePS offers an enriching programme, combining literacy, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, arts and sports. The school has a very strong languages programme offering Arabic as well as French.

DePS' programme offers a special focus on building a positive character and strong foundation for our students. Character education helps students become conscious, committed and competent in doing the right thing.

The school's spacious campus is located in Al Twar 3 in close proximity to Al Nahda, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, International City, Mirdif, Mizhar, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubailand, Karama, Oud Metha, Bur Dubai, Mankhool and more. The school offers transport to all areas within Dubai and Sharjah.