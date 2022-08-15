Fostering Growth Opportunities

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated LuLu Mall, Lucknow at a grand opening function in the presence of Yusuff Ali M A, Chairman and Managing Director, LuLu Group; Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director, LuLu Group; Saifee Rupawala, CEO, LuLu Group; Rejith Radhakrishnan, COO, LuLu India; Jayakumar Gangadharan, Regional Director, LuLu Lucknow and other members of the LuLu Group.

LuLu Group is rapidly growing in India with the launch of new avenues throughout the country

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

The UAE-based LuLu Group, one of the world’s fastest-growing retail chains with more than 235 hypermarkets, supermarkets and shopping malls, is a global business house aligning its growth plans with the emergence of India as an economic superpower. The Group is actively expanding its presence in the pan-India region by opening shopping malls and hypermarkets in various states.

After the grand success of its shopping malls in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, LuLu Group is expanding its footprint in the northern part of India where it opened one of the largest shopping malls in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated LuLu Mall, one of the biggest shopping and leisure destinations in Uttar Pradesh, at a grand opening function held in Lucknow on July 10. Satish Mahana, Speaker of the State Assembly; Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Ministers; Nanda Gopal Gupta, Minister of Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion; Durga Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary, and other government representatives from Uttar Pradesh also attended the inaugural event.

During the inauguration of LuLu Mall Lucknow, Yusuff Ali M A, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group, said: “We are happy and excited to open our dream project in Lucknow for the people of Uttar Pradesh. LuLu Mall Lucknow with its flagship LuLu Hypermarket and the largest entertainment zone, Funtura, will offer a world-class shopping experience to the city of Lucknow. LuLu Lucknow will provide more than 15,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, and once upcoming projects in Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Greater Noida get completed, more job opportunities will be available to the local people. I thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji and the entire UP Government and officials for their wholehearted support on the successful completion of this mega project.”

In the recently concluded ground-breaking ceremony at UP Investors Summit, LuLu Group showcased its new projects in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister; Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and other officials. The new projects announced during the summit are shopping malls in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and a food processing hub in Greater Noida.

Other major projects announced by the group earlier included food processing and logistic centre in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and shopping malls in Gujarat and Chennai.

“Needless to say, India is very close to my heart and mind emotionally,” said Yususff Ali. “On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day anniversary, I would say that the country is an emerging economic superpower. As our company's presence in India expands, I see this as a chance for us to help the country's development by hiring Indian youth. I strongly believe that the LuLu Group can be a key player in this vision of the future for India”, concluded Yusuff Ali.

To help strengthen the agricultural and food innovation sector, the retail giant has set up food processing and logistics centres for procuring and processing products for exports to the Middle Eastern countries. As customary to the group’s hypermarket chain, LuLu Hypermarket celebrates the rich and diverse food culture of India with its annual food and fashion festival coinciding with Indian Independence Day.

