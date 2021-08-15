Forging Strong Connections

LuLu Group puts India at the heart of its network

As a world-famous UAE-grown international brand with its heartbeat firmly at the centre of GCC-India relations, the Lulu Group is uniquely positioned to strengthen the bilateral ties between the Arab world and India. The flagship Lulu Hypermarket and the group’s shopping malls have propelled it to the top 150 of the Deloitte Top Global Retailers List 2021, and despite the challenges of the pandemic, group expansion plans are afoot.

“On August 15 this year, India is stepping into her platinum jubilee year as an independent and vibrant democracy,” said Chairman and Managing Director Yusuffali MA. “India, under the wise leadership of Narendra Modi is racing towards becoming a five trillion economy and we are fully confident of our investment plans in this great country.”

Like every year, LuLu is celebrating ‘India Utsav’ to promote Indian products and culture across all its 212 hypermarkets and shopping malls in the Middle East. A huge variety of popular and newly launched products, especially imported for the occasion, will be on sale from August 15 to 22.

In its global network of 212 hypermarkets, shopping malls, product-sourcing state-of-the-art warehouses and its valuable positioning as an influential food security partner to governments, the LuLu Group’s Indian roots have played a key role. The group is also one of the biggest employers of Indians — nearly 29,000 — and throughout the turmoil of the pandemic, LuLu ensured that every effort was made to keep the work and salary environment stable.

The LuLu Group imports over $500 million worth of Indian products annually and this is expected to go up in the months ahead. Besides, the Lulu Group was among the first to bring the concept of giant shopping malls to India where high street met top quality. After the successful opening of Kochi LuLu Shopping Mall, the group is launching three more new malls in Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow and Bengaluru by the end of this year. The group is also investing Rs200 crores in a state-of-the-art agri-produce sourcing, processing, packaging and logistics centre in Greater Noida, UP.

Yusuffali MA

Chairman and Managing Director

LuLu Group

“I see our Indian expansion as an opportunity to contribute to the growth of India by providing employment to 50,000-plus youth,” Yusuffali said, adding, “India and UAE share great bilateral ties and we must take this synergy forward and together build a great future for both nation in the promising post-pandemic world.”