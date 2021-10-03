Forging New Alliances

Kreston Menon is ready to capitalise on the vast business opportunities that come its way

With 191 country pavilions, as well as themed exhibitions at the Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability pavilions, the eagerly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to draw in more than 25 million visitors.

The global investment forums, investor pitching conferences and the networking opportunities at the Expo 2020 Dubai is set to create a lot of investment interests from across the globe. Even if 0.5 per cent of the visitors decide to invest in businesses in the UAE, we are talking about 125,000 new setups.

Kreston Menon is equipped

The team is fully geared up to support potential investors in taking the right business decisions. "It is heartening to see investors with a high appetite for investments arriving in Dubai well before Expo 2020 Dubai and our Foreign Direct Investment support team is happy to engage and guide these global investors who are looking forward to forging alliances and capitalise on the vast investment opportunities during and after the Expo 2020," said Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner, Kreston Menon.

The team of investment and incorporation consultants will be handholding global investors who want to gain a foothold in a rapidly developing market of approximately 3.5 billion people in the MEASA region.

Kreston Menon Corporate Services (KMCS) has been providing professional company formation and Consultancy services to global and regional business enthusiasts for nearly three decades — right from conducting feasibility studies to assisting in deciding the location that best meets a client’s requirement, finding the jurisdiction apt for one's enterprise, securing the physical space required, helping comply with regulations, obtaining licenses, and human resources and payroll services — and the experienced consultants will be hand-holding you not only along every step of the incorporation process but also for six months of the post-incorporation period.

Kreston Menon has guided and supported more than 8,000 investors to set up their operations in UAE ranging from Public Sector Companies to large corporate houses to SMEs to individual investors.

The preferred investment destination

The UAE is placed very high on the World Bank’s annual ease of doing business ranking and is always streamlining the processes to better the position. The economic and political environments which are highly conducive for businesses to thrive make the nation a favourable destination for enterprises across the spectrum — from large multinational conglomerates, small and medium businesses to fleet-footed, innovative startups.

Kreston Menon Group

Launched in the UAE in 1994, Kreston Menon has established itself as one of the leading auditing and advisory firms in the region. The commit¬ment towards its clients and the integrity and values they have maintained in its business relationships, has enabled the firm to successfully expand its footprint in the UAE with nine offices and over 300 staff.

Kreston Global

Kreston Menon is an independent member firm of Kreston Global, a global network of independent accountants, auditors and business consultants established 50 years ago in the United Kingdom. Kreston is today the 13th largest Accounting Network with 200 member firms in 110 countries with a global workforce of 23,000 professionals. According to the latest International Accounting Bulletin (IAB), Kreston is ranked sixth in the UAE.