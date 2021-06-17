'Feel good' travelling to Germany

A selection of tips that promote sustainable travel without compromising on the experience as accessible tourism becomes a focal point

With Germany preparing for international tourism to kickstart once travel restrictions have been lifted, the 'Feel Good' initiative illustrates the various sustainable tourism offerings across the country, while providing guidelines on how to still visit the natural landscapes, urban attractions, and historical sites that Germany is popular for.

Germany has launched 'Feel Good', an all-encompassing set of tips that shine the spotlight on the country's sustainability offerings, and provide travellers the tools and information to reduce their carbon footprint when exploring what the various regions have to offer.

A topic of conversation in the region, almost two thirds (65 per cent) of GCC consumers are aware of the various implications currently impacting the environment, with interest in information on transport, hotels, leisure and dining while remaining eco-friendly being high for the region, according to a study by the Boston Consulting Group.

Environmentally informed travel

As an increased number of travellers are making a conscious effort to contribute to environmental protection, Germany's 'Feel Good' campaign aids visitors in doing so. It reflects the country's authenticity to deliver a higher quality of life and places an emphasis on well-being.

"Residents across the GCC region have grown fond of both sustainable travel and unique travel options, and while Germany has been offering such products and services for some time, this campaign further supports them to make informed decisions," Yamina Sofo, Director of Sales and Marketing of the German National Tourist Office, commented.

"We have implemented ways for everyone to feel good about their travel choices without compromising the quality of the trip," Sofo added.

'Feel Good' highlights diverse choices of transport, hotels, leisure, and dining, that are environmentally conscious, such as the suspended tree tents in Saarland, which make guests feel like they are floating across the starry night, fair-trade shopping in Merchant's Bridge Thuringia, and hybrid boat tours on the Peene, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. By exploring the tips outlined, traveling guilt-free becomes simpler for those who prioritise health, well-being, and the impact of their carbon footprint. The country's vast natural landscapes offer hikes, bike rides, picnics and other excursions, which are popular activities that also present breath-taking landscapes to enjoy.

Germany's reputation for exceptional sustainability initiatives resulted in it being listed fifth on the worldwide Sustainable Development Report, by the UNWTO 2020 SDG index. Commenting on the achievement, Petra Hedorfer, CEO of the German National Tourist Board noted: "Our awareness of sustainability has increased significantly. The pandemic has now amplified an opportunity for Germany to be at the forefront of sustainable travel. Service suppliers have been providing offers along the entire value chain for many years with great professionalism and are continuously expanding them to meet environmentally friendly standards. With Feel Good, we communicate certified offers on an international level in a targeted manner."

Accessibility for all when travelling

Part of Germany's 'Feel Good' mantra is ensuring the country is accessible to all. Germany has been positioning itself as a leading destination for accessibility in tourism with public transport, infrastructure, and businesses now required to meet outlined standards to ensure equal ease of use for all locals and travellers.

The 'barrier-free' ideology is prevalent in major cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich, where there is a plethora of information and easy to read labelling for those who may require. People of determination can access attractions and events without feeling uncertain of the proper conveniences needed for them.

In addition, accessible tourism can be enjoyed across an array of top outdoor offerings including a guided tour of Haus der Berge - National Park Center Berchtesgaden with a range of audio guides to suit different needs as well as in the town of Oberstdorf in the Allgäu Alps which is well prepared with footpaths designed for wheelchairs and e-bike accessibility.

For latest information on German Tourism, visit www.germany.travel.