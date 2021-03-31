Fee reduction for May and September intakes

The new structure will be applicable for all current and new students at the Australian University

Murdoch University Dubai has recently announced a significant adjustment to its course fees for 2021 in response to the ongoing financial burden of the Covid-19 pandemic on many of their students and families. The university will reduce their course fees for the Dubai campus for both new and returning students across all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for their May and September 2021 intakes.

"Murdoch University has always been and remains committed to supporting the needs and aspirations of our students and their educational goals and making a high-quality international university experience as accessible as possible," Dr James Trotter, Dean And Academic President of Murdoch University Dubai, said.

Dr Trotter is confident this news will be warmly welcomed by both the university's students in the UAE and internationally. "It means our students, both current and future, will be able to pursue their dreams of a globally recognised, high-quality Australian education at our new Dubai Knowledge Park campus. We are confident our revised prices make us the best value-for-money university in Dubai," Dr Trotter explained.

According to Mark Brown, General Manager of the Dubai campus, "Reducing our prices does not mean a compromise on the Murdoch University student learning experience or a reduction in quality. Our students can expect the same high-quality learning experience that we have so proudly delivered in Dubai since 2008."

Murdoch University Dubai continues to offer a range of generous Academic Merit Scholarships ranging from 15 to 40 per cent and has also introduced a new 50 per cent scholarship for their pre-university Foundation Program, which facilitates a seamless transition from high school to higher education. It is also an exciting pathway programme for mature individuals who couldn't access or complete a formal university education in the past.

There is also something special for postgraduate (PG) students. "We are very much aware of the financial challenges for our PG students, many of whom pay for their education themselves while working," added Brown. "To assist them, we have reduced the fees for all our master's courses as well as introduced a guaranteed 20 per cent scholarship for our MBA programme".

Under the revised fee structure, all undergraduate programmes (double majors available) are priced at Dh155,000 for the entire course, Master of Education and Master of Information Technology is Dh75,000, MBA is for Dh89,000 with a guaranteed 20 per cent scholarship, the postgraduate certificates in business and education will be Dh25,000 each and the foundation and diploma pathways programmes will be Dh44,100 and Dh51,500 respectively with a guaranteed 50 per cent scholarship each.

Applications are open for May and September 2021.

For more information about the new fees and the university's available programmes, contact the Student Enrolment team at dubai.marketing@murdoch.edu.au or call +971 4 574 9800.