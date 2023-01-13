Feast For All

Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 9:40 AM Last updated: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 9:42 AM

The exotic getaway invites guests to enjoy a complimentary half-board upgrade alongside a host of dining experiences and farm-to-table concept

Six Senses Zighy Bay, one of the region’s most loved getaways, is treating guests to ‘Eat With Six Senses’, a limited time complimentary half-board upgrade with every night’s stay, inclusive of a dinner dining experience.

Located just over two hours away from the UAE, residents and tourists alike can enjoy the leisurely drive from Dubai through to Musandam, amidst the sandy hues of the breathtaking Hajar mountains, before arriving at the resort located within Zighy Bay itself.

Food is always on the agenda at Six Senses Zighy Bay, and under the resort’s recently appointed Executive Chef, Sébastien Pinson, guests can expect delicious dishes from fresh seasonal menus, which showcase a range of local flavours and ingredients.

From an authentic bedouin dining experience on the beach or themed nights at Spice Market, a fulfilling three course dinner at Summer House or light bites at Zighy Bar, each menu is crafted in line with Eat With Six Senses’ guiding principles, which is to use natural ingredients, to source locally and sustainably, and where less is more.

A credit can also be applied if guests wish to experience a destination dining option such as a private in-villa or beach BBQ, and private dinners, the seasonally available Shua Shack, the resort’s signature bedouin dining encounter, or even Sense On The Edge, the resort’s signature mountain-top dining experience with stunning views over the crystal waters, which lives and breathes the Eat With Six Senses philosophy as the team plates fine food from farm to fork.

The Eat With Six Senses offer is valid for new bookings for stays from now until October 13, and is subject to room availability.

For more information or to make a reservation, email reservations-zighy@sixsenses.com