Fastrack your future

Jamie Alleyne, Managing Partner, Blue Marble Citizens Inc.

Blue Marble Citizens Inc. provides full-service with regards to immigration residency, citizenship, and post-citizenship services and consultation in Saint Lucia.

The team comprises the leading legal and corporate professionals in the Caribbean’s with expertise in residency, citizenship and citizenship by investment, real estate, yacht registration, international bank licensing, international business company formations, international bank introductions, international trusts and foundations, and business structuring and logistics.

The firm has been fully licensed as authorised agents under the Citizenship by Investment Programme in Saint Lucia since the programme was introduced in 2016. The company is well known and recognised for its level of competency and efficiency. Members of the team have been able to process successful applications in as little as six weeks, which is an impressive duration considering the numerous processes and requirements.

Blue Marble focuses on building lasting client relationships through prompt communication and quality service by offering its clients unmatched concierge services. From providing advice in finding the best suited citizenship and residency options to assisting in completing all the necessary paperwork ensuring a seamless application process. The company’s aim is to allow the client and family to easily navigate the road to the opportunities that a second citizenship allows.

Located in the lush Caribbean, Saint Lucia is a lush island that has been dubbed the Helen of the West Indies. One of its foremost natural attractions are the Pitons, twin peaks located on the West coast of the island which have been declared a World Heritage site. An island of rich culture influenced by the French, British and Africans during colonial times mixed with its flora and fauna makes Saint Lucia a gem unlike any other Caribbean island.

With tourism being the mainstay of the island, Saint Lucia has gained many accolades internationally for example being one of the world’s top honeymoon destination. Agriculture accounts for the rest of the island’s revenue. Saint Lucia’s economy allows for ease of business which is beneficial for investors.

Since most of the population lives along the coast, you are never too far away from a beach. This easy access makes Saint Lucia a place for never-ending relaxation. Saint Lucia is a haven for all persons, from those who love the indoors to sea and nature lovers. Annual activities such as Saint Lucia Jazz Festival, St Lucia Carnival and Creole Heritage month keep the country lively and bustling with fun activity.

What properties are you promoting for investment and visa status ? Please elaborate with locations.

Over the course of 30 years, we have built a solid network throughout the Caribbean region offering a broad range of citizenship services and laying the road map to maximising the benefits of new nationality. Our “on the ground” guidance includes both investment and residency routes. We match solutions and tailor our advice to the needs of our clients. For those interested in affordable and quick investment options, we recommend the National Economic Fund and currently discounted Bond offer in Saint Lucia. For persons looking at real estate options with true value and long-term sustainability, Dominica’s residences at Secret Bay and Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa are our top recommendations. We can assist with any property or option of interest.

www.bluemarblecitizens.com