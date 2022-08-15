Far-Reaching Ties

Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

On behalf of the Consulate General of India, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to my fellow Indian nationals and friends of India in the UAE on the auspicious occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence.

India is marking this momentous occasion through celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which means elixir of energy of independence; elixir of inspiration of the warriors of freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges; and elixir of ‘Aatma nirbharta’ or self-reliance.

As part of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ , the Consulate has been organising art exhibitions, sport events, major indian festivals, art and essay competitions, etc. celebrating the rich heritage, history and freedom fighters of India, with the support of Indian community organisations and the Indian schools in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. We recently marked the Women Special 8th International Day of Yoga with the support of local authorities. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, this was the first grand event organised by the Consulate which was attended by more than 3,500 people.

Landmark agreements

India-UAE economic ties received a major fillip with the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), reflecting the deep friendship, shared vision and trust between the two countries. This milestone achievement has brought in a ‘Golden Era’ in the economic relationship of India and the UAE.

India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai has strengthened India-UAE friendship. The various states and sectors that participated during the six-month long event displayed their unique opportunities and had productive engagements. We look forward to building on the partnerships forged at this global platform to contribute in creating a sustainable future for all.

A major outcome of the Expo 2020 Dubai has been the collaboration between India and the UAE startup ecosystem. With the forward-looking policies, the UAE has consolidated its status as global capital of advanced technologies and this collaboration will leverage on the innovations of over 75,000 registered Indian startups.

Open-door policy

The Consulate remains committed to working with the local authorities and the Indian community members to attend to all concerns of Indians diaspora in Dubai and Northern Emirates. The Consulate maintains an open-door policy, whereby any Indian national may visit the Consulate to register their grievance regarding any matter without an appointment or prior notification.

Since August 1, 2020, the Consulate has been open 365 days of the year to provide consular services to members of the Indian community. This year we marked the second anniversary of this initiative. The Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra at the Consulate also offers free legal, financial, and psychological counseling to Indians. Consulate also conducts weekly Consular outreach programmes in the other Northern Emirates during the weekend to cater to the needs of the Indian community residing there. Consulate has been conducting Passport Seva camps on weekends to accommodate the increased demand of the passports applications.

The Consulate also interacts with Indian blue-collar workers regularly as part of our outreach programme wherein health check-up camps, financial literacy, yoga sessions are arranged for the workers. We also had a special Azadi Volleyball tournament for our blue-collar worker brethrens.

Message for Indian diaspora

I once again offer my warm greetings on the occasion of 76th year of India’s Independence and pray for the enduring friendship between the people of India and the UAE.