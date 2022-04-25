Expo 2020 Dubai — Gulf International Congress

Stefano Campagna, President of Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, awards lawyer Claudia Manfredi as Best Representative 2021.

At the forefront of facilitating Italian businesses in the UAE

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 11:40 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 11:42 AM

The Gulf International Congress, on October 30 and 31, 2021, was organised by the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE. Its theme was “Legislative news in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar. What prospects for Italian companies in the Gulf countries and Singapore.”

The event was characterised by the participation, in person and online, of more than 153 people including lawyers, consultants and accountants among the best known in their respective sectors.

Matteo Colombo, Vice-President of Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, awards lawyer Simone Facchinetti as Best Representative 2021.

During the two days of workshops and conferences, the professionals present were able to focus on experiences and practical suggestions.

The speakers, carefully selected by the Chamber among the most prestigious in the UAE and in Italy, made the two days of the conference a stimulating and engaging experience.

Participants were recognised as Italian Certified Consultant of the Chamber of Commerce for the year 2022. Following the two days of training, they will be able to promote, among Italian companies, the services offered by the Chamber, intended to facilitate business realities to approach a rich and competitive market such as the UAE. At the same time, they will be able to administer specific advice related to their profession.

Piero Ricotti, Ex-President of Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, awards Andrea Ballare as Best Representative 2021.

The Italian Chamber of Commerce, which has always been at the forefront in the implementation of innovative projects, wants to take this opportunity to present the first portal dedicated to certified lawyers and accountants, the so-called Italian-Certified Consultants.

Being a consultant certified by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE means being part of a network of professionals constantly informed and updated about the legal and economic dimension of the United Arab Emirates and therefore able to offer Italian companies interested in the leased market a first consultancy indicative.

On the occasion of the Gulf International Congress 2021, the most important event for Italian lawyers and business consultants in the Gulf Region, on October 30, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE had the pleasure to welcome more than 100 guests, including Italian lawyers and local entrepre-neurs, top managers and important Emirati personalities, for a Gala dinner organised at Palazzo Versace.

During the event, the lawyers Manfredi Claudia, Ballaré Andrea and Facchinetti Simone were awarded as Best Representative 2020, by Campagna Stefano, President of the IICUAE, Ricotti Piero, ex-President of IICUAE, and Colombo Matteo, Vice President of IICUAE, for the activities carried out to support the development of commercial and entrepreneurial relations between countries.

The 2021 edition of the Gulf International Congress represented a great opportunity to discuss the prospects that the Gulf Countries, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Qatar can offer to Italian companies and the evolution of the regional law and economic system.