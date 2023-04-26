Experience Excellence with MAHE Dubai

The Institute's state-of-the-art infrastructure a provides students with an exceptional learning experience

Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 12:03 PM

Get ready to #ExperienceExcellence with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai, a 5-star rated multidisciplinary university, recognised by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) Dubai International Higher Education Ratings 2020 & 2022. MAHE Dubai is the only university in Dubai to receive 5 stars in all categories, including teaching, employability, internationalisation, research, facilities, programme strength, happiness, well-being, and environmental impact. The recognition is a remarkable achievement, highlighting the university's commitment to providing excellence in every aspect.

MAHE Dubai offers over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across various fields, including engineering, information technology, business, media, life sciences, psychology, and social sciences. The university prides itself on having highly qualified and experienced faculty members who provide quality education and mentorship to the students.

MAHE Dubai's state-of-the-art infrastructure is designed to provide students with an exceptional learning experience. From modern laboratories to libraries and sports facilities, the campus provides a conducive environment for students to engage in extracurricular activities while balancing their academic and personal life. MAHE Dubai also provides access to the latest technology, enabling students to enhance their learning experience and prepare for the demands of the future.

At MAHE Dubai, student life is about developing an all-rounded personality. The university provides various clubs and societies that allow students to pursue their interests and passions while developing valuable skills. Additionally, the university offers opportunities for students to engage in community service activities, providing them with a platform to make a difference in society. In recognition of its outstanding support for students, MAHE Dubai was awarded the ‘Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award’ in 2019.

Admissions are now open for September 2023. Prospective students can choose from over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and begin their journey towards achieving their dreams. With its exceptional infrastructure, faculty, and support, MAHE Dubai is the perfect place to realise one's full potential. Come and join MAHE Dubai and #ExperienceExcellence!

For more information, call us on +9714 4290 888 / 800 6832 or email us at admissions@manipaldubai.com. You can visit our campus from Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00pm located at the Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), Dubai.