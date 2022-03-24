Ensuring Future Security

John Hanafin, Founder and CEO, Huriya Private

Find out all you need to know about the luxury of second citizenship programmes to guarantee a lifestyle that suits your needs

Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 12:00 AM

The right to freedom of movement is a fundamental right preserved in the laws and constitutions of most countries. The last two decades have seen countries consciously promote free trade, free movement of capital, labour and people. Despite these 'freedoms' — unless a plan and structure is in place, preservation of wealth in today’s high tax economies can still prove very difficult. The team at Huriya Private are here to help you navigate these waters.

How Does Citizenship by Investment Open Your Door to Freedom?

Citizenship by Investment is a method by which individuals acquire citizenship of a specific country by investing in its economy through government-approved options. This includes investing in real estate, government bonds, or donation funds. With second citizenship, individuals can enjoy all the benefits that come with being a citizen of a specific country.

What Are The Benefits of Holding a Second Citizenship?

Holding a second citizenship grants you the right to live, work, study, and receive medical care through world-class facilities along with a magnitude of advantages that ensures a lifetime of luxury and safety for you, your family and even your business.

Global Mobility: Explore the world with no travel restrictions. A powerful second passport secures visa-free travel and visa-on-arrival across the globe. With a second passport, you will travel wherever and whenever you like.

Family Safety: With a second citizenship, you will provide everything you ever wished for your family. Excellent education in top international institutions, excellent healthcare facilities, and a quality lifestyle in politically stable lands.

Business Acceleration: Expand your business with global opportunities in fast-growing economies with tax benefits, business incentives, trade facilitation with international markets. Thanks to a business empowering second citizenship benefits.

Wealth Protection: Secure your wealth with tax exemptions, free repatriation of profits, and stable exchange rates with second citizenship advantages.

Future Security: A second citizenship gives you a more secure future for extended family generations as you pass on citizenship and benefits to them.

What Is the Difference Between Residency and Citizenship By Investment Programme?

If you are in a hurry for a second passport, you need to consider that acquiring citizenship directly can take only three to six months, whereas acquiring citizenship through residency (naturalization) can take at least five to six years.

Once citizenship is granted, it cannot be revoked. While the requirements one needs to meet to acquire citizenship through residency can change according to the politics of the country in question.

Citizenship by investment programmes typically allow you to pass on citizenship to your children. This benefit residency programmes do not offer.

There are many countries that offer these 'citizenship by investment or golden visa programmes' - How do I know which programme is best for me?

There are two main issues here; are you looking to merely acquire a passport for visa free travel, or are you looking for a country that you and your family could potentially immigrate to?

If you travel frequently to certain countries, consider looking more closely at the programmes that offer visa free access or visa on arrival to different parts of the world, particularly if any country is important for regular work or personal travel needs. Some of the programmes offer visa free travel to Russia and China, but many don’t.

You may consider a European programme, if your intention is to find a second home, or relocate your family for educational purposes or simply a better standard of living.

Applicants with large families should bear in mind that certain countries offer more competitive investment packages for groups. Also, consideration should be given to investment options, rather than the direct donation (where applicable).

For single applicants and young couples, whether you are intending to start a family in future is a crucial consideration as the cost of acquiring citizenship for a new spouse or a new born child at a later stage differs significantly from programme to programme.