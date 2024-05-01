Empowering Young Minds

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 10:49 AM

Exploring the realm of International Education unveils a plethora of choices, yet few match the calibre offered by institutions operating under the Global Education Trust (GET) in Kochi. Nestled amidst the tranquil and verdant environs of Kerala’s vibrant Ernakulam district, GPS Brookes Kochi stands as a beacon of inspiration. Endorsed by the IB and in collaboration with Brookes Education Group, Canada, it ignites the potential of diverse learners.

A dynamic student body, seasoned educators, and a dedicated focus on fostering global citizenship through meticulously crafted learning frameworks have cemented the school’s reputation for delivering exceptional education.

Pioneering as first IB Diploma Programme provider in Kochi, GPS Brookes Kochi also delivers the esteemed Primary Years Programme for Grades 1 to 5. Aligned with the global pursuit of educational excellence, its partnership with the acclaimed Brookes Education Group network facilitates student exchange initiatives and the dissemination of best practices among sister schools across Canada, the UK and Russia. The global network is set to expand its footprint to the Middle East, offering premium education and a globally connected experience. The Global Education Trust which also offers premium institutions in varied curricula like CBSE (Global Public School) and Cambridge ( GPS International) is now all set to spread its wings in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram in the coming academic year.

Boasting state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor sports amenities, a swimming pool, residential accommodations, extensive libraries, and advanced laboratory facilities, the school empowers young minds to explore creativity and strive for excellence in an ever-evolving world.

In addition to academic rigour, GPS Brookes Kochi places a strong emphasis on holistic development through the Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) program, the Theory of Knowledge (TOK) course, and the Extended Essay, providing students with a well-rounded educational experience that prepares them for success beyond the classroom.

Sheena Verghis Joshy, Head of School,GPS Brookes Kochi

“Embracing the IB ethos at GPS Brookes Kochi empowers students to seamlessly adapt to an ever-changing world, fostering true global citizenship,” adds Sheena Verghis Joshy, Head of School,GPS Brookes Kochi.

Selecting the appropriate learning spaces is paramount in shaping the educational journey of students. At GPS Brookes Kochi, every aspect of the campus has been meticulously designed to cultivate an environment conducive to holistic learning and personal growth. From modern classrooms equipped with interactive technologies to sprawling outdoor areas that foster exploration and collaboration, each space serves a specific purpose in nurturing the intellectual, emotional, and social development of students. The layout of the campus encourages students to engage with their surroundings actively, whether through group discussions in cosy study nooks or hands-on experiments in well-equipped laboratories. Moreover, the presence of recreational facilities such as sports arenas and artistic hubs provides students with opportunities to discover and nurture their talents beyond traditional academic pursuits. For those who opt to use the residential facilities, airconditioned dorms or three-person rooms are available By creating a diverse array of learning environments, GPS Brookes Kochi ensures that every student finds a space where they feel inspired, supported, and empowered to excel academically and personally.

The rich cultural tapestry of the city, coupled with a unique teacher-student ratio and the inherent internationalism of the Global Education Trust, makes studying in Kochi an enriching global endeavour.