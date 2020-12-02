Empay goes live with new contactless payment system

Adding to the excitement of the UAE's 49th National Day celebrations, the region's first national contactless payment system has been launched.

Empay, the world's first contactless instant credit lifestyle payment ecosystem, is now available for download. The mobile phone app emerges as the region's first national contactless payment solution developed for the UAE residents from all walks of life. Users can register with Empay, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, in just two minutes and avail a digital card, powered by Mastercard.



Adding to the excitement, Empay offers instant line of credit for a range of services and facilitate in-app and contactless lifestyle payment services. With QR-based 'Tap to Pay' option, Empay provides multiple payment modes for people to use as per their convenience and lifestyle requirements.



Empay is an initiative of Dubai Economy, designed and developed within the UAE's Smart Government programme framework, aimed at accelerating secure and cashless transactions in the market. Empay is a culmination of government and private sector service payments including a wide variety of payments and lifestyle services such as Dubai Economic Department License Renewal, all types of bill payments, restaurant food orders, education fee payments, international remittance, P2P (peer-to peer) micro payments and much more.



Commenting on the launch of Empay, Ali Ibrahim, Deputy Director General of Dubai Economy, as well as Chairman and Managing Director of Empay, said, "In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for moving towards a digital or cashless economy, we are incredibly proud to unveil Empay, the new way to make contactless payments and financial transactions. Launch of the platform coinciding with the 49th UAE National Day celebrations is a matter of pride and honor for us. This new solution will contribute towards acceleration of the nation's on-going transformation into the most advanced and connected digital marketplace in the world."



"The launch of Empay comes within the framework of Department of Economic Development's (Dubai) strategy by supporting the transition to a digital economy for all business sectors, especially in developing financial transactions through contactless payments that enhances productivity, reduces costs and saves time. The App is also considered as a service model for smart living," added Ibrahim.



Muna Al Qassab, Chief Executive Officer at The Emirates Payment Services LLC, added, "We are delighted to launch Empay and join the movement to accelerate the delivery of digital services in the region. Empay unlocks an amazing future of cashless transactions serving as an innovative platform for all in this rapidly changing digital payment market. Empay aims to become the ultimate payment solution for all residents of the UAE. Owing to changing lifestyles, daily commerce, and rapid growth in online retailing, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period in the region."



"The objective of the application is to offer a single platform for residents to make their day-to-day payments without the need of having multiple apps on their mobile phones for different payment requirements. Empay brings seamless user experience that no other solution provider offers in the region. We understand this model of payment solution is not only the need of the hour but will lead the way for all things digital in the times to come," she added.



According to Gigi George Koshy, Deputy CEO and Chief Product Officer of Empay, "Empay is a highly evolved mobile application, which provides the user with a comprehensive range of services making it the only lifestyle payment app one would ever need. It is the ecosystem that moves with you wherever you go for your payment needs."



Girish Nanda, Country Manager, UAE and Oman at Mastercard, also stated: "Flexibility, security and convenience underpin this new initiative which will undoubtedly simplify the lives of UAE residents. With a holistic range of lifestyle services available, the development of Empay is a milestone moment in the country's transformation into a fully cashless society. As a trusted technology partner to the UAE's payments sector, Mastercard is proud of its role in enabling this super app, strengthening the nation's credentials as a global digital leader."



The app is developed as a go-to application to make secure, fast, smooth, and flexible payment from anywhere in the world. Even if the users are travelling, the multi-functional ecosystem guarantees their convenience by simplifying their transaction requirements.