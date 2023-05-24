Elevate Your Career In Hospitality

Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 11:10 AM

Pursuing a career in hospitality in Dubai offers an exceptional opportunity to immerse oneself in a thriving industry while experiencing the rich cultural tapestry of this vibrant city. With world-class hotels, resorts, and restaurants, Dubai has established itself as a global hub for luxury tourism and hospitality by hosting one of the wealthiest hospitality markets in the world, with an expected 25 per cent growth in the industry by 2030 and 40 million new visitors staying at hotels in Dubai by 2031.

The city's cosmopolitan atmosphere, unparalleled service standards, and innovative concepts make it an ideal destination for aspiring professionals in the field. Working in Dubai's hospitality sector provides a unique chance to learn from diverse cultures, interact with international guests, and hone one's skills in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. From breathtaking architecture to warm Arabian hospitality, Dubai offers a rewarding and exciting path for those who seek to excel in the world of hospitality.

Educational partnership to prepare future leaders

For almost 22 years, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) has worked diligently to establish and foster collaborations with critical stakeholders across the globe.

With a focus on providing quality education to aspiring individuals, EAHM has partnered with the Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai to deliver hospitality courses as part of the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business and Hospitality in which Grades 11 and 12 students can participate.

These courses will focus on practical training on a weekly basis at the EAHM campus, supplemented with the mobile learning platform, hotel.school. Additionally, students will have the chance to acquire valuable work experience and opportunities with esteemed hotel chains, including the Jumeirah Group.

For more Diversity and Inclusion in the hospitality industry

EAHM values diversity and fosters inclusivity, actively supporting organisations for social integration through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. By partnering with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association (EDSA), EAHM launched a pioneering programme for people of determination with Down Syndrome earlier this year, providing comprehensive cooking, service, and housekeeping training for ten students passionate about hospitality. Through this programme, EAHM aims to create more opportunities for people of determination to further develop their skills and pursue rewarding careers.

About EAHM: The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM), affiliated with the Jumeirah Group, a renowned international luxury hotel company, is a premier institution for higher education in the field of hospitality business. EAHM stands out as a leading global provider of university-level programs, including a comprehensive three-year Bachelor of Business Administration in International Hospitality Management degree and various other specialised courses for professional growth.

EAHM has earned a prestigious reputation as a leading institution in hospitality education, particularly in the region. It has consistently ranked among the top 10 hospitality schools globally, as recognised by Educations.com. In the Middle East Africa region, EAHM secured the first position in the 2023 QS Hospitality and Leisure Subject Rankings and held an impressive 13th position worldwide. In addition, the undergraduate degree offered by EAHM has full accreditation from esteemed bodies such as the UAE Ministry of Higher Education, the Institute of Hospitality in the United Kingdom, and THE-ICE (International Centre of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality Education) in Australia.

"The BBA in Hospitality Management programme is a transformative opportunity for aspiring hospitality and tourism professionals. With a focus on hospitality business, lifestyle, experience management, media, and digital communication, this programme equips students with the essential skills needed to excel in the industry. By fostering constant interaction with top hospitality and tourism companies, graduates are prepared to take on key responsibilities upon completion. Participating in international competitions showcases their management skills and innovative mindset, while study tours to global destinations provide valuable firsthand experience. The BBA in Hospitality Management programme equips students with future leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators' mindsets in the heart of Dubai's booming hospitality industry.” — Dr Frederic Bouchon, Dean, EAHM.

"The Emirates Academy, first and foremost, is a business school that emphasises hospitality. Because of this, anyone who graduates from the Emirates Academy can go into the world not only in hotels and restaurants and kitchens but in businesses, in consultancies and make their mark and be successful. And that is because of the learnings imparted to them by the professors at EAHM. I'm proud to say that I have taken everything I've learned and applied it in my professional career, which has tremendously helped me succeed." — Nur Nurani, Alumni EAHM and Multi-Property Director of Quality, St. Regis Hotels and Resorts.