Drainage Fit for Royalty

Polypipe Middle East’s internationally accredited Terrain Above Ground Drainage was selected as the perfect water management solution for the world’s most luxurious resort: Atlantis The Royal

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 4:43 PM

Dubai’s latest ultra-luxury resort, Atlantis The Royal, is now open to the public. Its 795 rooms, 90 swimming pools and 17 celebrity-run bars and restaurants exude extravagance, with artful masterpieces and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn.

Crafting a luxurious experience across every touchpoint requires investment in more than just surface-level details. Concealed within the walls, the importance of high performing drainage systems is often overlooked. But compromising on such a vital component runs the risk of leaks, foul smells, unwanted noise, environmental hazards and public health issues. Any sign of these and the resort could face serious reputational damage.

That’s why Polypipe Middle East was selected to supply a high-performing drainage solution that complied with the project specifications, while supporting comfort and safety at every level.

Polypipe’s signature Terrain Above Ground Drainage system is easy-to-install, flexible, and lightweight, making it ideal for both residential and commercial projects. Renowned for its international accreditation and durable solvent weld joining methods, the PVC-u system is recognised as a market leader in drainage. As the first manufacturer of PVC rainwater and soil and waste systems in the UK, Terrain is widely trusted for its history of quality and innovation.

Adam Smith, managing director at Polypipe Middle East, said: "We are thrilled to be working alongside some fantastic companies on the delivery of this iconic project. Through a combination of our industry-leading regional expertise and British engineering, we were able to deliver a premium water management solution that prioritises safety and comfort for residents, guests and employees."

Terrain systems have been used extensively across the Middle East for over 60 years, elevating indoor environments on a number of prestigious projects, including Bluewaters Island, Expo 2020 and Bvlgari Promenade & Ocean View Residences in Dubai, and Place Vendôme Mall in Doha.

For more information visit www.polypipe.com/middleeast.