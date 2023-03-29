Develop World-Class Skills

Get a business degree at one of the world’s leading hospitality management schools offering national and international accredited undergraduate programmes

Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 10:03 AM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 10:05 AM

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) is part of the Jumeirah Group, a global luxury hotel company, and is one of the world's leading university-level provider of hospitality business education, offering a three-year Bachelor of Business Administration in International Hospitality Management degree, among other professional development programmes.

To date, EAHM is regarded as one of the best hospitality schools in the region, ranking among the top 10 hospitality schools in the world according to Educations.com, first in the QS Hospitality and Leisure Subject Rankings in the Middle East Africa region for the year 2023 and 13th worldwide. The undergraduate degree is fully accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education, the Institute of Hospitality in the United Kingdom, and THE-ICE (International Centre of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality Education) in Australia.

For nearly 22 years, EAHM has fostered and built new relationships with key partners all over the world to ensure that its students receive the best education possible. The university has grown into a global academic institution as a result of international partnerships and recognition from governments, international organisations, and industry.

The university believes that diversity enriches the hospitality industry, and its members strive to be truly inclusive of all. EAHM's initiatives are aimed at supporting several organisations that cover various aspects of social integration through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda giving EAHM students the opportunity to not only apply their classroom learnings but give back to the community. In line with these objectives, earlier this year, EAHM collaborated with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association (EDSA), by launching its first academic programme of its kind for ‘People of Determination’ with Down Syndrome. The initiative aims to provide students with the skills needed to work in the hospitality industry, where they will be able to advance their knowledge of the fundamentals of cooking, service, and housekeeping.

Quote

“At The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM), we strive to provide a holistic educational experience, which covers all aspects of the hospitality and professional service industry. We provide a learning environment designed to inspire and support our students in developing their competencies as future leaders.

Our faculty and staff are committed to providing our students with a positive learning experience while they prepare to bring their passion and skills into this dynamic industry. We prepare our future talent to elevate the dynamics of the industry through innovation, transformation and a leadership mindset.” Jeroen Greven, Managing Director, EAHM