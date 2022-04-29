Delivering Quality Care

Innovating techniques and hi-tech services is paramount to the group’s operation

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:23 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:25 AM

The Zulekha Healthcare Group was first established in 1964 when its founder, Dr Zulekha Daud, moved from her native India to Sharjah, UAE, to pursue her dream of serving people in need and offering affordable medical facilities to all. Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson and Taher Shams, Managing Director of Zulekha Healthcare Group, continue to raise benchmarks by introducing innovative operational techniques supporting hi-tech patient information and services. The Zulekha Healthcare Group includes two multidisciplinary hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah, medical centres, pharmacies and the most recent addition Zulekha Homecare Services, launched in 2021. In 2016, the Group expanded to India with the launch of Alexis Multi-specialty Hospital in Nagpur.

The first hospital in Sharjah was established in 1992 as a 30-bed set-up and today boasts 185 beds. Zulekha Hospital Dubai was established in 2004, and the facility has expanded from a 79-bed hospital to a 139-bed hospital in 2018. The hospital offers both in-patient and out-patient care covering a wide range of medical and surgical specialities in over 30 plus disciplines. Both facilities are specialised in the following services: Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit(ICU), ICU, Dialysis, Advanced Oncology and Laboratory Services, Bariatric Surgeries, Joint Replacement Surgeries, Lasik Eye Procedures, supported by state-of-the-art Modular Operating Theatres.

The brand is known for its persistent efforts and earned numerous awards and accreditations for its excellent services and community engagement. Today, Zulekha Hospital is proud to be the only hospital honoured with the Dubai Quality Gold Award in 2022 for ‘Business Excellence in Healthcare Sector’.

The Group has been honoured with the Prestigious MRM Business Excellence Award, Dubai Chamber CSR Advanced Label Award, and Arabia CSR Award. It has also been recognised as Top Businesses in Sharjah by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, listed by The Newsweek as the ‘World’s Best Hospitals 2022’ and leadership featured in the ‘Top Healthcare Leaders’ list by Forbes Middle East.