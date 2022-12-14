Culturally Innovative

For over two decades, the company has been constantly reinventing and revolutionising the sector through its forward-thinking and customer-centric offerings
Starting from 1990 when the first Lexus arrived in the UAE, the company has consistently bagged hundreds of awards through its eye-catching models, making it one of the best-selling and globally-recognised luxury car brands. The flagship model, Lexus LX arrived on stage in 1996, and subsequently has become the standard-bearer SUV for pinnacle performance, performance, and innovation. The LX model is one of the few cars to retain the body-on-frame construction, but now with the added benefit of a robust yet lightweight new Global Architecture GA-F platform. This, combined with a highly durable lightweight body, has helped reduce the all-new LX’s weight by around 200 kg.
There is no exaggeration in the fact that today, Lexus has become a much-desired brand within the UAE. This was further validated by a leading consumer intelligence company, Talkwalker, which recently analysed over 1,500 brands and 2.6 billion online conversations across key touch-points and published a report that ranks Lexus as the ‘Second Most Loved Brand’ across the entire Middle East and Africa region. The ranking is the highest for any automotive brand in the region, and the only automotive brand to feature in the top 10.
This stellar reputation has been built over decades of striving for perfection, and even today, Lexus does not rest on its laurels. The company is pushing the accelerator on the hybrid and green mobility front, offering the largest lineup of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) equipped with the most advanced core technologies alongside its acclaimed high-performance and luxury standards. The Lexus Hybrid battery charges itself while you drive, slow down, and brake. The models successfully combine petrol and electric power for an environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient drive, without the need to plug in.
The commitment to luxury, creativity, and innovation goes beyond automotive products into many different fields. In 2015, the company launched INTERSECT by Lexus, an award-winning fine dining venue that enables guests to engage with Lexus through modern Asian fusion cuisine, design, art, fashion, music, and technology at its inviting eatery, curated gallery and innovative garage.
In the UAE, Al-Futtaim Lexus enjoys a strong network of showrooms and service centres across all the seven Emirates.
For over two decades, the company has been constantly reinventing and revolutionising the sector through its forward-thinking and customer-centric offerings
Looking for a slice of Japan? MaKiRa in Dubai will elevate your experience to the next level
Celebrating more than three decades of a relationship built on shared goals, Galadari Trucks and Heavy Equipment and Komatsu continue to lead the market with their focus on meeting customer needs
The global brand's Middle East Managing Director talks about the multiple benefits and ever-lasting appeal of the world's popular probiotic beverage
For the first time in the UAE Japan Festival is all set to take centrestage on December 11, presenting an array of culinary delights and distinct culture
By raising awareness and giving a glimpse into the vast variety of culturally unique aspects of the country, the JNTO Dubai office has been amping up the level of local interest in Japan
On the 50 years of diplomatic bilateral ties, Noboru Sekiguchi, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, focuses on enhanced cooperation with the UAE on business, culture and travel
In the background of recent developments, the climate of mutual collaboration and participation has grown stronger on the back of consistent efforts made by JETRO Dubai to forge stronger ties