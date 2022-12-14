Culturally Innovative

Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 11:49 AM

Starting from 1990 when the first Lexus arrived in the UAE, the company has consistently bagged hundreds of awards through its eye-catching models, making it one of the best-selling and globally-recognised luxury car brands. The flagship model, Lexus LX arrived on stage in 1996, and subsequently has become the standard-bearer SUV for pinnacle performance, performance, and innovation. The LX model is one of the few cars to retain the body-on-frame construction, but now with the added benefit of a robust yet lightweight new Global Architecture GA-F platform. This, combined with a highly durable lightweight body, has helped reduce the all-new LX’s weight by around 200 kg.

There is no exaggeration in the fact that today, Lexus has become a much-desired brand within the UAE. This was further validated by a leading consumer intelligence company, Talkwalker, which recently analysed over 1,500 brands and 2.6 billion online conversations across key touch-points and published a report that ranks Lexus as the ‘Second Most Loved Brand’ across the entire Middle East and Africa region. The ranking is the highest for any automotive brand in the region, and the only automotive brand to feature in the top 10.

This stellar reputation has been built over decades of striving for perfection, and even today, Lexus does not rest on its laurels. The company is pushing the accelerator on the hybrid and green mobility front, offering the largest lineup of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) equipped with the most advanced core technologies alongside its acclaimed high-performance and luxury standards. The Lexus Hybrid battery charges itself while you drive, slow down, and brake. The models successfully combine petrol and electric power for an environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient drive, without the need to plug in.

The commitment to luxury, creativity, and innovation goes beyond automotive products into many different fields. In 2015, the company launched INTERSECT by Lexus, an award-winning fine dining venue that enables guests to engage with Lexus through modern Asian fusion cuisine, design, art, fashion, music, and technology at its inviting eatery, curated gallery and innovative garage.

In the UAE, Al-Futtaim Lexus enjoys a strong network of showrooms and service centres across all the seven Emirates.