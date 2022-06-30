Creating Future Leaders

A beacon of quality and transformation this university in India has left an indelible mark in the higher education space

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 3:27 PM

As Alliance embarks on its journey of 25 years of excellence in education by celebrating the Silver Jubilee in 2022, Alliance Education continues to be a beacon of quality and transformation. Since its inception, Alliance has earned a significant reputation for its progressive curriculum, highly accomplished faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, robust industry engagements, highly-rewarding career opportunities for its graduates and outstanding research credentials. With such perpetual success, the list of awards and accolades received by the Alliance University is endless.

It is the first private university in South India, established in Karnataka in 2010 by Act No. 34 and is recognised by the University Grants Commission, New Delhi. While it has left an indelible mark in the higher education space through its offerings in the fields of management, engineering, and law, as part of its growth trajectory, the Alliance University has also introduced programmes in the fields of liberal arts and applied mathematics.

The University through its strong governance and able leadership — with best-in-class faculty from across the globe; and world-class infrastructure, welcomes into its fold students from diverse backgrounds and focuses on increasing the gross enrolment ratio while offering meritorious scholarships. Through its cutting-edge research collaborations with leading organisations, partnerships with renowned international universities, robust industry-academia linkages, and a clear vision to contribute to social outreach, the University aspires to improve continuously and create new benchmarks in higher education landscape in the country.

Located in Bengaluru, Alliance University borrows from the vibrant ecosystem offered by the city. This includes but is not limited to a great connection with the corporate, start-up, art, history, technology, and research community. The city is well-connected with the world through air, rail and road, offering quick transit for the stakeholders of the university. Housed in a lush green spread of land, Alliance provides the vibrant experience of the metropolis and an idyllic detachment from it. Alliance University is the home to a diverse cohort of academicians, students, and scholars from all over the world in its various academic units — Alliance School of Business; Alliance College of Engineering and Design; Alliance School of Law, Alliance Ascent College, and newly introduced Alliance School of Liberal Arts.

Alliance reimagines the idea of the university by creating a community that leads the charge against the complex challenges of the 21st century. The University conceives research to be the essence of all teaching and learning practices. A unity between research and teaching is promoted to extend the frontiers of knowledge to solve real-world problems at the local, national, and global scales. For this purpose, the University seeks to be the nerve centre of interaction between the industry, the government, the civil society, and the community at large.

Alliance University has an ensemble of core and visiting faculty from all over the world who come with illustrious global experience. The Alliance faculty cohort represents countries such as the USA, England, Scotland, France, Bulgaria, South Korea, Iran, Canada, Germany and Malaysia. The visiting faculty of Alliance complements the full-time core faculty of the University to design and deliver a contemporary pedagogical framework that is among the best in the Indian subcontinent. This exclusive group of faculty members brings the perspectives of histories, cultures, languages, technologies, and economies from across nations and continents into the foundations of Alliance Education.

Alliance follows a curriculum thoughtfully crafted to combine theoretical fundamentals with real-world practical knowledge that responds to the changing dynamics of each academic discipline. Additionally, students are exposed to events, festivals, and research as a way of thinking, which gives them the intellectual courage to transcend the norms and boundaries of their chosen specialisations. The first Alliance Literary Festival (ALF), which is a one-of-its-kind and largest literary festival by a university was conducted this year in May. This rigorous and enriching exposure prepares them for a highly competitive global job market.

The Alliance University infrastructure is among the best in the world. Tastefully designed architecture melds seamlessly with the rich green foliage. Likewise, digital infrastructure blends perfectly with the organic intensity generated by thoughtfully designed learning spaces. Alliance University is committed to the highest standards of building a sustainable environment for all its stakeholders. Massive lawns, expansive sporting facilities, secured residential areas, and large food courts add to the experience of campus dwellers.

Academic and cultural values at Alliance University are intrinsically intertwined. An attitude of mutual respect and openness to diversity is encouraged at every level to foster a spirit of intellectual camaraderie. A sense of community permeates research, learning, and administrative endeavours. Alliance University strives to enhance industry connections through various engagements. One of them is industry partnerships for student and faculty development programmes. It is in addition to a host of international collaborations that the University has with renowned institutions across the Americas, Europe, and Asia for exchange, dual-degree, and credit transfer programmes. The University prides itself on being a global educational hub and has established a strong collaborative relationship with distinguished 60+ partners. Such partnerships have opened the gateway for deserving students to connect to global opportunities and explore the multicultural and multilingual world.

Alliance with a rich legacy has been pivotal in nation-building and takes pride in hosting some of the biggest icons from varied disciplines and professions, such as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Former President of India; Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Former Union Minister and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament; Vikram Sampath, author and historian; Usha Uthup, singer and author; Preeti Shenoy, Author; Anita Nair, novelist; Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Founder of Narayana Health; Dr. Rajashree Birla, Indian philanthropist; Justice N. Santosh Hegde, Former Solicitor General of India among many other dignitaries. These iconic personalities have guided members of the Alliance fraternity to be leaders and virtuous human beings.

Alliance University provides rigorous and thought-provoking education to a diverse student community. The School of Business and College of Engineering and Design ranks has been among the top 15 best institutions in India in the 2022 rankings by Times of India. The University has baccalaureate concentrations, postgraduate offerings, doctoral degree programmes, and several professional certificate programmes that channel its students' creativity to further knowledge and twenty-first-century skills, challenge the status quo, and deliver impact.