Countdown to Expo 2025 begins

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 11:14 AM

Expo2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan will be held in an approximated area of about 155 hectares on Osaka City’s artificial island of Yumeshima and is scheduled to last 184 days, from April 13 to October 13, 2025.

As of November 14, a total of 160 countries from various regions and eight international organisations have pledged to participate in the event which will focus on the theme of 'Designing Future Society for Our Lives'.

Attractions include numerous types of content, pavilions, and events that are planned for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan making the experience memorable and exciting for everyone who visits the Expo 2025. While many of these have attractions are yet to be revealed, the core committee asserted that they would like to introduce themes in line with the Expo 2025, such as the 'Future Society Showcase Projects'. This is a broad and generic term to refer to a group of projects that provide experiences to a wide range of participants and visitors from Japan and abroad.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition opined that for the work related to development, operations, exhibitions, and other events of the Expo site they preferred to utilize technologies and services that supported the core theme of the Expo, which is, 'Designing Future Society for Our Lives'. The thrust of the exposition remains to be a 'People’s Living Lab', in the form of "demonstration" that gives a sense of the future after 2025 and “implementation” that is suitable for the Expo.

Digital technology is what supports the “global exchange” and “exchange in different dimensions” that the Expo will provide this platform. One such example will be the "Multilingual Automatic Translation System".

It is expected to provide “advanced” translation services through AI, which in itself is deemed to be a breakthrough that will cease to remove the “language barrier”. This unique multilingual digital tool powered by AI is going to be a reality courtesy of the cooperation of companies such as TOPPAN and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. At the Expo, the “automatic translation system” will surely become "a bridge that connects the world into one", and thereby making exchange and interaction opportunities in different dimensions more viable and fruitful.

The Expo 2025 is being looked forward as a “festival” and thereby all events associated with the Expo are quite central to the “festival”. The Expo 2025 Core Committee feels that Expos should not only be educational but also be interesting. They further suggest that it is will not possible to visit all the pavilions in a day; therefore, they hope that visitors coming to the Expo 2025 will visit the site many times in pursuit of covering as many pavilions and witnessing as many events as possible for an enjoyable and memorable experience.

For further information on EXPO2025, please visit the official website of Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, www.expo2025.or.jp/en

Tickets sale starts

Many kinds of tickets to the Expo 2025 are already on sale from November 30, 2023 (an approximate timeframe of 500 days before the grand opening), through the official Expo 2025 website.

An Opening Ticket allows one entry from the opening day through April 26, 2025.

A First-Half Period Ticket allows one entry from the opening day all the way up until July 18, 2025.

There are two types of 'One-Day Tickets' that allow a single entry at any time during the course of the event. One of them is named the “Super Early Bird Ticket”, which will be sold for a limited time from November 30, 2023, to October 6, 2024.

The other type of One-Day Ticket is named the “Early Bird Ticket”, which is currently on sale until April 12, 2025.