Continuing To Shine

Osram Digital Systems, over the years, has participated in many iconic landmarks in the Middle East

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 11:36 AM

Speaking about the Museum of the Future, Mohamed Mossad, Managing Director and Head of Sales ME at Osram Digital Systems said: “We have been charmed with the MOTF journey, as we have been involved in the project from the early beginning in 2015.” He added that the company had a continuous interaction with all stakeholders to achieve the design intended, adding: “I’m honored to work in such fascinating building as Osram has always been involved in the majority of ME landmarks.”

Mossad said that the Museum of the Future is a unique building that required unique solutions. With such a complex design, he said that it was mandatory to coordinate with all parties involved. “Along with Debbas, we had several live lighting experiments with Buro Happold and Killa Design to achieve their vision and design concept, meanwhile, we also had to work with Koltay façade and BAM to ensure that our lights can be properly mechanically integrated into the façade structure, where several tests had been performed, such as silicon compatibility between our lights and façade sealing silicon and on-site live temperature measurements to ensure a long-life span in Dubai’s hot summer.”

On the topic of Osram’s scope on the project, he added that it included indoor and outdoor architectural lighting, further added that the façade alone required 16kms of a custom-built linear flexible solution known as ‘Linear Light Diffused flex’ sandwiched between the glass and the stainless still panels that needed to precisely be addressed to light words individually using Ecue DMX that transformed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s poetry to life. Mossad concluded by saying that the lighting is one of the main signature architectural elements that emphasises this marvel building

Another unique area is the parking lot, where we have bespoke canopies to light the parking area as you are in a spaceship.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com