Continuing A Legacy Of Success

The group plans to explore new business opportunities for exponential growth at Gulfood 2023

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 9:37 AM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 9:39 AM

Al Maya Group is fully prepared to participate in the upcoming 28th edition of Gulfood this year, to showcase its new specialties and a variety of product range in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) category. Gulfood is the largest annual food and beverage sourcing event in the world with the participation of over 120 countries and over 5,000 exhibitors with the theme ‘One source of the world’. A line up of innovative products, the world’s greatest chefs and industry thought leaders would grace the occasion.

The group looks forward to meeting industry specialists and explore new business opportunities for its exponential growth in the UAE and other parts of the Gulf region. Gulfood will run from 20 – 24th February at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Al Maya Group was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering businessman, the late L K Pagarani. Led today by Deepak Pagarani, Al Maya Group is one of the leading FMCG distribution companies, having presence across the GCC region, including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, representing leading regional and international brands sourced from across the world. In addition, Al Maya Group owns and operates over 50 retail stores strategically located across the UAE.

“We are the proud participant and exhibitor in one of the largest and most sought-after food and beverage exhibitions in the world. We are geared up to welcome all distinguished visitors to the show and at our booth at the exhibition centre. The group is looking forward to meeting new as well as all our existing business partners coming in from across the world during the five-day mega food and beverage event in Dubai,” said Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group.

Over the period, Al Maya Group has invested substantially in infrastructure development by having a combined office and state-of-the-art warehousing facilities at National Industries Park in Dubai, to centralise its UAE operations to facilitate further growth. The group has engaged a leading supply chain solutions provider from South Africa to further improve its customer service level experience. In addition, Al Maya Group’s logistics and warehousing facility is fully operational, empowered with a German Warehouse Management System (WMS). Its sales and distribution facility has been internationally certified viz. HACCP, ISO 9001, 14001, 22000 and 45000.

Since the technology is the core component of every business, Al Maya Group keeps investing substantially in innovation and has done digitisation of its entire distribution team by having the latest Mobile Sales Force Automation (mSFA) system for its sales teams and merchandising solution application for its large team of merchandisers. The senior managers have been empowered with Cognos, a business intelligence tool from IBM.

In line with the growth expected in the UAE, Al Maya Group is continuously expanding its operational capabilities. The group represents renowned multi-national and regional brands such as Acorsa, ADVOC (Amir and Coroli), Aeroplane, Alicafe and Alitea, American Kitchen, Beautiful Denmark, Bikano, Buenas, Bundaberg, Celebes, CORO (Suntop, Sunquick and Suncola), DS Group (Pass Pass, Rajnigandha), English Biscuits, Golden Saba, Goon, Gowardhan, Hartbeat, Horlicks, Ice-Cool, Jungle Oats, Kawan range, KLF, Kohinoor Foods, Koka, Luna, Mars range of cookies, drinks and spreads (Bounty, Galaxy, Twix, M&M), Melam, Minara, Munchbox, Oronamin C, Pearl Swan, Pina, Pocari Sweet, Polenghi, Pure Foods, Renuka, RRO, Sanitarium, Sante, Simba, Skippy, Society Tea, Teeb, UFC, V-Soy, Vita Milk, Vochelle and Wonderful Pistachios etc.

Internationally, Al Maya Group has recently built a modern facility in Oman and is looking further to enhance its regional presence in terms of product availability and distribution offerings, across already existing distribution channels in Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar at Gulfood 2023.