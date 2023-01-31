Choose Your Career Wisely

Deciding on a career is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. Fazeela Gopalani Head of ACCA in the Middle East highlights that the team at ACCA believes accounting and finance is one of the most rewarding paths one can choose

At the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) the team is passionate about the opportunities represented by a career in accounting and finance.

ACCA certificates provide a strong and effective approach to upskilling yourself, getting your CV noticed, and increasing your attractiveness to potential employers if you're deciding on a course at university, thinking to make a career move, or returning to the workforce.

What is ACCA?

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants has more than 241,000 fully qualified members and 542,000 future members worldwide. They are among the world’s best-qualified and most highly sought-after accountants, working in every sector you can imagine.

Organisations know and trust our designation. We're out there every day, connecting with businesses large and small, governments, educational establishments and opinion formers. We are on top of emerging trends, legislation and legal requirements, helping to shape them. Because of all this, we can create the

innovative, strategic-thinking accountants our fast-changing world needs.

The UAE is one of the most attractive and dynamic locations for accounting and finance professionals and there is a high demand across the region. It’s our mission to help build the profession and support our members, and as an accountant since my 20s, I have personally experienced how doors open and opportunities arise for those who get qualified.

ACCA members commit to upholding the highest professional and ethical values, and our qualifications help develop business leaders and forward-thinking professionals with the financial, business, and digital expertise essential for the creation of sustainable organisations and flourishing societies.

Our qualifications are recognised, respected and valued around the world.

Most recently, ACCA partnered with the UAE Ministry of Economy to offer one of our certificates as part of new legislation, meaning that everyone applying for an auditing-practising license in UAE tax is required to hold one of ACCA’s trusted certificates.

What are the benefits of accountancy?

As a chartered certified accountant, you can find work almost anywhere in the world—and you don’t always need to relocate to do so, thanks to the array of remote working options within this industry. The skills required for success are highly transferable to other industries, giving you further versatility when it comes to other career paths. Accountancy offers opportunities for career growth and advancement, and it’s incredibly rewarding in every sense of the word, from career satisfaction to remuneration.

Leverage your career with accounting and finance qualifications

ACCA offers several qualification pathways to help develop your knowledge and expertise. Get in touch with ACCA to find out how we can help you get started and build your career as an accountancy professional.

Start your career today: https://www.accaglobal.com/gb/en.html

What is ACCA Learning?

If you’re already a qualified accountant or finance professional, ACCA Learning certificates are industry-recognised certificates that help develop knowledge and expertise in emerging trends or specific subject matter such as sustainability or IFRS —making them valuable tools for job seekers looking to stand out from their peers. At ACCA, there are different certificates available depending on the area you are looking to upskill. ACCA Learning offers certificates in climate finance, data analytics, sustainability for finance, and business analytics to name a few.

Upskill today: https://learning.accaglobal.com/

Investing in ACCA Learning certificates is an investment in yourself. It gives you an edge over other applicants and demonstrates commitment and dedication toward professional development, making you more attractive to businesses.

For more information, visit: www.accaglobal.com