Building on our strength

The New Store LLC has had a successful 50-year journey from its humble beginnings

Salahuddin AbdulJalil

Chief Operating Officer, The New Store LLC

The New Store LLC (TNS — a division of Mostafa Bin Abdullatif) is a leading distributor and retailer of some of the world’s renowned brands, commemorating 50 years of achievement in the UAE. The company has evolved to support major brands, including Braun, Oral B, Soehnle, Revlon, etc. The New Store was originally founded as the ‘New Eastern Store’ in the 1950s by the Mostafa Bin Abdullatif Group of Companies. Over the last six-plus decades, it has built strong relationships with industry partners by concentrating on leadership with three core principles: Trust, Ownership and Integrity. TNS focuses on the ‘Best in Class’ executions and its slogan is ‘Distribute and Display, The New Store Way’.

TNS has been able to diversify its portfolio, providing an extensive range of personal care, domestic appliances, healthcare devices and much more. It caters to all sectors including Modern Trade, Electro Retail, Pharmacies, Hotels/Restaurants/Cafés (HORECA), etc. working day in day out focusing on the key fundamental i.e. distribution.

“Braun and Oral-B are already household names in the UAE, as customers are always looking out for the highest quality synonym with German sophistication. Over 60 years of partnership is a testament to the value and positioning that these brands have to offer,” said Salahuddin AbdulJalil, COO, The New Store LLC.

Emerging trends have given brands new opportunities for innovation. Consumers seek customised products and experiences, as there has been a notable shift from a one-size-fits-all beauty standard. This trend has been addressed by brands incorporating advanced technology in their products. For example, the Oral-B iO Series utilises artificial intelligence and motion sensors to recognise its user’s brushing style and guide them towards better results. Moreover, another key trend is consumer preferences shifting in favour of companies that are environmentally friendly and socially conscious. Such trends have caused brands to consider adopting more sustainable and ethical packaging and sourcing. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has been a catalyst for personal care and household products, as consumers’ knowledge and expectations have escalated rapidly.

Apart from personal care, The New Store focuses on healthcare, kitchen appliances, clock and watches segments. TNS healthcare products i.e. Braun Healthcare offers the most accurate and safe home healthcare devices. Products, including the Braun ThermoScans and Blood Pressure Monitors, have catered to consumer needs for such products, especially during the pandemic. As for the kitchen and household segment, TNS distributes a wide range of juicers, blenders, food processors, toasters, from brands like Braun, Soehnle, and Nutri Ninja. Lastly, clocks and watches now do a lot more than just tell time, as TNS retails a range of wall clocks, alarm clocks, digital clocks, and wristwatches.

“The New Store is dedicated to bringing the best of health and wellness, beauty and grooming and household innovation for the U.A.E. residents and visitors. We are very excited and charged for the Expo 2020 Dubai, which holds great promise for the nation,” said AbdulJalil.